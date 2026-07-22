Morgan Rogers: Chelsea's New Signing Annoys Arsenal with 'Biggest Club in London' Claim After Gunners Missed Out

The England international has completed his record transfer to Stamford Bridge and aimed a brutal dig at the Gunners who were close to signing him.

Chelsea hijacked Arsenal's move for England forward Morgan Rogers and both player and club could not resist a dig towards the Gunners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‎The Premier League champions were in talks with Aston Villa over the signing of Rogers but as they mulled the high price, Chelsea stole it under their noses by tabling a British transfer record of £117 million, eclipsing the £116 million that Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliott Anderson recently.

‎Villa had no option but to cash in with the deal wrapped up so quickly last week, leaving Arsenal's plans in disarray and after completing the transfer on Tuesday night, both Rogers and Chelsea riled the Gunners.

‎"He chose Chelsea," the Blues posted on social media while confirming Rogers' arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morgan Rogers Aims Dig at Arsenal

Chelsea new signing Morgan Rogers. Image: Chelsea

‎Rogers, who opted against an Arsenal team that would have perhaps given him a higher chance of winning the Premier League and the Champions League, over Xabi Alonso’s project rubbed it in further.

‎"I'm so excited," said Rogers. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

‎The attacker, who can play behind the striker and on the left wing, joins Chelsea after 125 games for Villa where he scored 31 goals and added 29 assists.

England Star Had Fine Season at Villa

Chelsea's record signing Morgan Rogers after his unveiling. Image: Chelsea

Advertisement

Advertisement

‎Last season was his most productive in a Villa shirt when he scored 14 goals and added 12 assists as Unai Emery's side won the Europa League and secured Champions League qualification, earning him a place in the England World Cup squad where he played six games.

‎“I’ve had a few conversations with Xabi Alonso. It’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is, how he wants to operate," added the former Middlesbrough, Lincoln, Bournemouth and Blackpool star.