Benni McCarthy: Hope for Harambee Stars Coach in Bafana Bafana Job Race Amid Fresh Twist

A new development in South African football could shape Benni McCarthy's long-term prospects of taking charge of Bafana Bafana.

Prominent figures in South African football have voiced their support for the potential contract extension of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, which would see him lead the team through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Pamoja region.

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This proposed extension offers a compelling opportunity for Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy. Benni McCarthy’s current contract with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) expires in 2027 following the conclusion of the AFCON tournament.

If Hugo Broos remains in charge until 2027, the timeline creates a seamless window for McCarthy to throw his hat in the ring for the Bafana Bafana job upon completing his tenure with Kenya, though this window strictly hinges on whether Hugo Broos accepts the extension.

One-Year Extension Offered to Hugo Broos

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Sources indicate that Broos has been offered a one-year extension to his current contract, which was set to expire this month. The decision to continue now rests with the Belgian coach.

Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise described the move as a "no-brainer," particularly after Broos successfully guided the national team to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

This development follows recent confusion over Hugo Broos's future. The coach was quoted in a Belgian publication, Voetbalnieuws, suggesting his five-year tenure was ending, though he remained open to another role.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) quickly dismissed these reports, affirming that the 74-year-old was still the head coach and would return to the country shortly.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Josta Dladla also backed the decision to retain Broos until the next AFCON tournament.

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"I think that’s a good move," Dladla stated. "This is somebody who took us to the World Cup with no problems. Youngsters came up, and players without big names came into the camp with confidence. If he is staying, for me, that is a good thing."

The proposed extension raises questions about the SAFA Technical Committee's search for a successor, which was reportedly at an advanced stage. Former coach Pitso Mosimane was believed to be the leading candidate for a return to the high-pressure role.

Modise also highlighted that an extended tenure would give Broos an opportunity to refresh the squad and integrate more young talent into the competitive setup.

Eyeing the 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

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With the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Conakry and Eritrea starting in September, retaining Broos would ensure crucial continuity.

This period also aligns with the new FIFA international calendar, which features a three-week window for four matches, another factor Dladla believes makes keeping the Belgian tactician a logical choice.