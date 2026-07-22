17 Coaches Sacked, Resigned or Stepped Down After the 2026 FIFA World Cup

17 Coaches Sacked, Resigned or Stepped Down After the 2026 FIFA World Cup

17 Coaches Sacked, Resigned or Stepped Down After the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked a wave of managerial exits, with 17 coaches leaving their roles under very different circumstances.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup proved to be a ruthless tournament for touchline leaders. Across the expanded 48-team competition, the intense pressure of global football took its toll, leading to a massive wave of managerial departures.

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From mid-tournament sackings to emotional resignations and long-standing tenures coming to a formal end, no fewer than 17 head coaches parted ways with their respective national teams during or immediately following the tournament.

In this article, Pulse Sports Kenya provides a comprehensive listicle detailing the managers who lost their jobs, resigned, or saw their contracts expire at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

1) Didier Deschamps — France

Didier Deschamps is stepping down after the World Cup. Image: Imago

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Reason for Departure: Stepped Down / End of Era

Tenure: 14 Years (2012–2026)

After an extraordinary 14-year reign that included lifting the 2018 World Cup trophy and reaching the 2022 final, Didier Deschamps formally stepped down as head coach of Les Bleus.

Following a demanding campaign in North America, Didier Deschamps opted to conclude what stands as one of the most decorated managerial tenures in international football history.

His departure marks the end of a golden decade-and-a-half for French football, opening the door for a brand-new era.

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2) Rudi Garcia — Belgium

Reason for Departure: Contract Not Extended / Mutual Agreement

Despite leading the Red Devils to the Quarter-Finals, Rudi Garcia’s 18-month tenure came to a contentious end.

Belgium struggled through the group stage with consecutive draws against Egypt and Iran before picking up momentum with a 4–1 thrashing of host nation USA in the Round of 16.

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However, tactical controversy, most notably a decision to substitute star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during their 2–1 Quarter-Final loss to eventual champions Spain, sparked heavy criticism from fans and local media. The Royal Belgian Football Association confirmed his contract would expire on July 31 without an extension.

3) Roberto Martínez — Portugal

Roberto Martinez. (Photo Credit: UEFA)

Reason for Departure: Stepped Down

Roberto Martínez brought his three-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Portugal to a close following a bitter Round of 16 elimination against Iberian rivals Spain.

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Charged with managing a talented Portuguese squad blending veteran leaders with elite young stars, Martínez faced immense media pressure regarding team selection and tactical fluidity throughout the tournament.

Following their knockout exit, Martínez mutually agreed with the Portuguese Football Federation to walk away.

4) Zlatko Dalić — Croatia

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic

Reason for Departure: Resigned / Stepped Down

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Zlatko Dalić, the mastermind behind Croatia's historic runs to the 2018 World Cup final and 2022 third-place finish, called time on his legendary nine-year spell.

Following Croatia’s Round of 32 defeat to Portugal, Dalić informed the Croatian Football Federation that he was stepping down, describing it as "the most difficult decision" of his professional career. His departure marks the definitive conclusion of Croatia's modern golden generation on the world stage.

5) Julian Nagelsmann — Germany

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany's former head coach. | Imago

Reason for Departure: Resigned

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Entering the tournament as one of the clear favourites, Germany’s World Cup ended in heartbreak with a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32.

Although Nagelsmann initially signalled a desire to continue through the upcoming European Championship cycle, mounting domestic criticism and internal reflection led him to tender his resignation days after returning to Germany.

6) Ronald Koeman — Netherlands

Former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman

Reason for Departure: Resigned

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Ronald Koeman resigned as Netherlands manager shortly after the Dutch national team was eliminated on penalties by Morocco in the Round of 32.

Carrying high expectations following a semi-final run at Euro 2024, Koeman publicly expressed his deep disappointment, stating that as national team coach, he had to take full responsibility for falling far short of their semi-final target.

7) Javier Aguirre — Mexico

Former Mexico manager Javier Aguirre | Imago

Reason for Departure: Resigned

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Javier Aguirre’s third tenure as head coach of El Tri came to an end after Mexico lost to England in the Round of 16.

While playing on home soil generated immense momentum, the Round of 16 elimination triggered a pre-planned transition strategy within the Mexican Football Federation, leading to Aguirre stepping aside for the next generation of coaching leadership.

8) Marcelo Bielsa — Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa

Reason for Departure: Stepped Down / End of Cycle

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The charismatic Marcelo "El Loco" Bielsa concluded his stint as Uruguay boss at the end of their World Cup campaign.

Having already planned for his tenure to conclude at the tournament's end, Uruguay's early group stage exit finalised the end of his intense and tactical spell with La Celeste.

9) Sabri Lamouchi — Tunisia

Tunisia Sack Coach Sabri Lamouchi After Heavy 5-1 World Cup Defeat to Sweden

Reason for Departure: Sacked Mid-Tournament

Sabri Lamouchi suffered the most swift and dramatic dismissal of the 2026 World Cup. Following a disastrous 5–1 opening-match loss to Sweden, the Tunisian Football Federation terminated Lamouchi’s contract within 24 hours of the final whistle.

Hervé Renard was hastily brought in to oversee the remaining group matches, though Tunisia was ultimately unable to recover.

10) Hong Myung-bo — South Korea

Reason for Departure: Resigned

Facing public scrutiny over his appointment process prior to the tournament, Hong Myung-bo stepped down immediately following South Korea’s failure to advance beyond the group stage.

Plagued by offensive struggles and defensive lapses, the Taegeuk Warriors finished near the bottom of their group, prompting Hong to take accountability and resign amidst heavy fan backlash.

11) Steve Clarke — Scotland

Former Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Reason for Departure: Stepped Down

Steve Clarke brought his impactful seven-year tenure as Scotland head coach to an end after the nation failed to progress out of the group stage.

Though Clarke earned praise for guiding Scotland back to the World Cup stage for the first time in 28 years, a winless tournament campaign prompted him to step aside to allow new leadership to build toward future qualifications.

12) Sebastián Beccacece — Ecuador

Reason for Departure: Resigned

Sebastián Beccacece announced his departure from Ecuador following their Round of 32 elimination at the hands of Mexico.

Admitting his side was "thoroughly outplayed" in their decisive knockout fixture, Beccacece expressed deep gratitude to his players and the federation while confirming he would not continue in his role.

13) Carlos Queiroz — Ghana

Former Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz

Reason for Departure: Resigned

Veteran manager Carlos Queiroz resigned as head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars after a Round of 32 exit against Colombia. Brought in to instil discipline and pragmatic tactical organisation, Queiroz decided to step down once Ghana fell short of reaching the deeper knockout stages.

14) Miroslav Koubek — Czechia

Miroslav Koubek

Reason for Departure: Resigned

Miroslav Koubek resigned as Czechia coach just days after their early group stage exit. Citing high pressure and an increasingly hostile media environment at home, Koubek chose to vacate his position to let the national association restructure.

15) Pape Thiaw — Senegal

Senegal FA Explains Why Pape Thiaw Was Sacked After World Cup

Reason for Departure: Contract Terminated

Pape Thiaw’s time in charge of Senegal came to an end following a heartbreaking 3–2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the Round of 32.

Despite taking an early two-goal lead, Senegal conceded late, and the Senegalese Football Federation opted to terminate Pape Thiaw’s contract shortly after the tournament.

16) Jamal Sellami — Jordan

Reason for Departure: Resigned / Stepped Down

Jamal Sellami departed his position as head coach of Jordan following the nation's early group stage exit. Despite high expectations following Jordan's historical qualification for the tournament, the team struggled to find creative rhythm against elite global opposition, failing to pick up a victory.

Sellami took responsibility for the squad's lacklustre performances and stepped aside to allow the Jordanian Football Association to reset.

Reason for Departure: Dismissed From His Role

Vladimir Petković departed his role as Algeria head coach following a disappointing World Cup campaign that saw the Desert Warriors eliminated in the group stage.