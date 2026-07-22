Charles Akonnor Identifies Key Challenge Gor Mahia Must Solve After Rwanda Setback

Charles Akonnor has opened up on the biggest takeaway from Gor Mahia's Rwanda setback as he looks to prepare his squad for the busy season ahead.

Gor Mahia's pre-season preparations in Rwanda hit an early snag with a 2-0 loss to Rayon Sports, but head coach Charles Akonnor is treating the defeat as a crucial learning experience ahead of a demanding new season.

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Speaking after the match at Kigali Pele Stadium, the Ghanaian manager emphasised that the result highlighted key tactical areas needing refinement as the Kenyan champions gear up for domestic, regional, and continental competitions.

The Gor Mahia coach framed the loss not as a failure but as a necessary step in forging a more resilient squad.

Charles Akonnor on What Gor Mahia Must Overcome Ahead of Busy Season

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"We are using this two-week camp in Rwanda as a tactical laboratory," Akonnor stated as quoted by The Star Sports. "These matches are giving us the opportunity to discover our weaknesses and correct them before the competitive season begins."

Gor Mahia were undone by late goals in each half against a motivated Rayon Sports side celebrating their annual "Rayon Day."

Atisso Kodjo found the net in first-half stoppage time, and Ndikumana Fabio secured the win with a late lob in the game's final moments. The coach pointed to these lapses as a primary concern that must be addressed immediately.

"Losing concentration in the closing minutes of either half is something we must overcome," he remarked. "At the highest level, matches are decided by small details, and we have to remain focused until the final whistle."

The former Ghana Black Stars captain is now focused on bolstering his team's defensive structure and enhancing their offensive creativity and finishing.

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"Our defensive organisation needs to improve, and every player must understand their role," Akonnor added. "We have to become stronger, smarter, and more disciplined as a team."

The training camp also serves as a vital period for integrating new signings, including striker Paul Okoth, who arrived after a stellar 18-goal season. Okoth nearly made an instant impact on his unofficial debut, hitting the crossbar in the second half.

"Paul has quality and potential, but football is about the team," Akonnor noted. "We must help all the new players adapt quickly and understand the philosophy of Gor Mahia."

With six new faces in the squad, the coach stressed that building cohesion is as critical as individual talent. "We are building something important, and building a team takes time," he said. "The players must believe in the process and continue working hard every day."

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Off the field, the club is benefiting from the experience of recently retired players Philemon Otieno and Ernest Wendo, who have transitioned into leadership roles.

The friendly against Rayon Sports was just the beginning of Gor Mahia's Rwandan tour. Their next major test is the CECAFA Kagame Cup, which kicks off on July 24. K'Ogalo have been placed in a challenging Group A with APR FC (Rwanda), Dekedaha (Somalia), and Garde Républicaine (Djibouti).

"We understand the responsibility that comes with wearing this jersey," Akonnor affirmed. "Our aim is to compete strongly and represent Gor Mahia with pride."