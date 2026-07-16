Mohamed Salah Reportedly Open to Shock Return to Former Club After Liverpool Exit

Mohamed Salah Reportedly Open to Shock Return to Former Club After Liverpool Exit

Mohamed Salah Reportedly Open to Shock Return to Former Club After Liverpool Exit

Mohamed Salah is reportedly open to an unexpected Premier League move after leaving Liverpool, with one familiar destination said to be his preferred choice.

Reports from Egypt suggest Liverpool star Mohamed Salah would be open to a sensational return to Chelsea, the club that first brought him to the Premier League in 2014.

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While there is currently no active contact between the two parties, it is claimed that Stamford Bridge is the only English destination Mohamed Salah would consider if he were to leave Anfield.

The story originated from ONTime Sports, a major Egyptian television network, and has since gained traction on social media.

Mohamed Salah Prioritises Chelsea Return

According to the report, Salah would seriously entertain an offer from the Blues, should they make a formal approach.

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Long before achieving global superstardom at Liverpool, a 21-year-old Salah was signed by Chelsea from Swiss side FC Basel for approximately £11 million in January 2014, becoming the first Egyptian player in the club's history.

He made his debut against Newcastle United and scored his first goal in a memorable 6-0 thrashing of Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

However, his time in West London was brief. After loan spells in Italy, Mohamed Salah was sold permanently to AS Roma for €15 million in August 2016.

He excelled in Serie A before Liverpool brought him back to England, where he evolved into one of the world's most prolific forwards.

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This surprising link emerges following the confirmation that Salah will depart Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season.

In March 2026, the club announced a mutual agreement for the 33-year-old to leave on a free transfer, a year before his contract was due to expire.

The decision followed a difficult final season for the winger, which saw his form decline and led to a public disagreement with manager Arne Slot.

Although the issue was resolved, Mohamed Salah's campaign was disrupted, and he finished with just 10 goals in 34 appearances.

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On the international stage, Salah recently led Egypt on a historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under coach Hossam Hassan, the Pharaohs secured their first-ever World Cup victory against New Zealand and advanced to the knockout stages after a penalty shootout win over Australia.