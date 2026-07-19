Harambee Stars Defender Plays Key Role as English Side Surprise Star-Studded Man United

Zak Vyner of Wrexham (left) vies for the ball with Luke Shaw of Manchester United. Image: Imago

Zak Vyner of Wrexham (left) vies for the ball with Luke Shaw of Manchester United. Image: Imago

The Kenyan prospect made a great comeback from his injury setback to put in a good performance as the Championship side beat Manchester United.

Harambee Stars prospect Zak Vyner made a strong return from injury, playing a key role in Wrexham's surprising 1-0 pre-season victory against Manchester United at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Saturday.

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The Championship side secured a morale-boosting win over the Premier League giants thanks to a first-half goal from former Manchester United academy prospect Sam Smith.

Vyner, who is eligible to play for Kenya through his family heritage, was positioned on the right of a three-man defence, alongside Dan Scarr and Callum Doyle. He played the first 45 minutes before Wrexham made wholesale changes at halftime, with Dominic Hyam taking his place.

Manchester United Stars Fall Short

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Zak Vyner in action for Wrexham. Image: Imago

Manchester United also fielded two separate lineups, starting with a mix of senior players including England star Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee, and new signing Andrey Santos, with veteran Tom Heaton in goal. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Brayan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu were among United players who were involved in the first half.

Wrexham started brightly, nearly capitalising on an error in the first minute when Heaton was pressured by Smith, but Maguire managed to clear the danger. The Red Dragons continued to press, with Bailey Cadamarteri causing problems for the United defence.

United's best chances of the half fell to Dorgu, whose shot was blocked, and Zirkzee, who sent an effort from outside the box just wide.

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Vyner Enjoys Good Return to Action

Zak Vyner playing for Wrexham. Image: Imago

During his 45-minute appearance, Vyner delivered a composed performance. The 28-year-old registered four defensive actions, won both of his tackles, made an interception, and blocked a shot. He was also reliable in possession, completing 29 of his 33 passes with an 88 per cent accuracy rate.

This match marked Vyner's first game in over two months after being sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained late last season. His last appearance was on May 2 against Queens Park Rangers.

Following the win, Red Dragons will travel to the United States for the third time, and first since 2024, to continue their pre-season with matches against Liverpool, Leeds United and Sunderland lined up.

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