Kenyan-Born Forward on the Cusp of History as He Signs Deal with Manchester United

Harambee Stars could have a player at Manchester United in the near future after a Kenyan-born forward secured a life-changing deal with the EPL giants.

Kenya could have a player featuring for Manchester United after a midfielder born in the country signed a deal with the English Premier League giants.

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United officially confirmed its next generation of academy talent this week and among the promising youngsters is Emmanuel Ziro, a player who could write a unique chapter in the club's storied history.

The club recently announced that 15 players have been awarded scholarship deals ahead of the 2026/27 season. The list includes highly-touted prospects signed last year, such as Camron Mpofu and Harley Emsden-James, alongside familiar names like Jacey Carrick, son of United manager Michael Carrick, and Kai Rooney, whose father is club legend Wayne Rooney.

However, it is the 16-year-old Ziro who has the opportunity to achieve a historic first for Manchester United.

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From Grassroots to Old Trafford

Emmanuel Ziro is among Man United academy intakes for 2026.

Emmanuel Ziro is a dynamic winger and forward who joined United in December 2024 from the Cre8tive Football Academy, a grassroots club in West London. After impressing with the club's Under-15s, he has earned a scholarship deal at Carrington for the upcoming season.

Ziro is set to make his debut for the Under-18s in the 2026/27 campaign, following in the footsteps of exciting wingers like Noah Ajayi and JJ Gabriel, who are expected to move up the ranks to the senior team in the coming season.

While he can operate across the entire front line, Ziro's preferred position is on the left wing, where he can cut inside onto his stronger right foot. His proficiency with his left foot also makes him a viable option on the right flank or in a role just behind the main striker.

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Style of Play and Potential

Having been signed directly from a grassroots setup rather than another professional academy, Ziro is at the formative years of his footballing education, but he possesses all the raw attributes of a future star.

His game is defined by a potent mix of pace, skill, and dribbling ability. Ziro is quick off the mark and uses his sharp changes of direction to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. While his end product is still developing, the fundamental tools are there to be refined into a top-tier winger.

Though not exceptionally fast, he compensates with excellent close control and intelligent movement off the ball. A senior player comparison could be made to a more natural winger version of Matheus Cunha, known for his trickery and flair, according to United in Focus.

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A Chance to Make History

Emmanuel Ziro is among 15 Man United youngsters who have signed their first-year scholarship contracts.

Born in Kilifi county, Ziro has yet to declare his international allegiance. Should he eventually make a first-team appearance for Manchester United, he would become the first-ever Kenyan player to do so, securing a special place in the club's folklore.

For now, the path ahead is clear. Ziro's immediate goal is to establish himself at the Under-18 level. If he can replicate the high standards set by recent academy talents like Gabriel and Ajayi, he could find himself on an accelerated path through the youth system.

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