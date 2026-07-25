Manchester United Receive Aurelien Tchouameni Boost After Real Madrid Transfer Decision

A window of opportunity could soon open for Man United in their chase for Aurelien Tchouameni as Real Madrid close in on a World Cup-winning midfielder.

Manchester United have received encouragement in their bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

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United are in the market for a marquee midfielder, who will offer athleticism and a physical presence, following the departure of Brazilian Casemiro, who has since joined MLS side Inter Miami.

Following the arrivals of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, United are in the market for another midfielder who offers a different profile to those two, and Tchouameni is among those high on their wish list.

However, the deal for the Frenchman is considered difficult due to the fact that it will cost a lot and also how highly he is valued at Madrid, where new coach Jose Mourinho is open to keeping him.

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Rodri Transfer to Benefit Man United?

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked to Man United this summer. Image: Imago

Latest reports, however, indicate that the Spanish giants are ready to cash in on Tchouameni if a massive offer is presented to them.

That is encouragement for United but what could further accelerate the midfielder’s transfer to Old Trafford is the latest reports that Madrid are keen on signing Manchester City’s Rodri this summer.

Rodri has a contract offer at City, which he is yet to sign, and his value has gone up after guiding Spain to World Cup glory.

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According to British journalist Ben Jacobs, Rodri favours a move back home for football and family reasons, and this has opened the door for a move back to Madrid, where he honed his skills at Atletico Madrid, before moving to Manchester.

Why Red Devils Could Land Tchouameni

Rodri has already made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid for both football and family reasons.#MCFC now braced for an approach, and hope to keep.



But Rodri is not expected to sign a new deal as he prioritises a move to Madrid this summer.🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/JsKt0MPo5K — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 24, 2026

“Rodri has already made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid for both football and family reasons. #MCFC now braced for an approach, and hope to keep. But Rodri is not expected to sign a new deal as he prioritises a move to Madrid this summer,” Jacobs posted on X.

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This was followed by a report from The Athletic which states that Madrid are working on an offer to City for Rodri to complete the deal in the coming days.

This is sweet music to United as Madrid are likely to soften their stance on Tchouameni and sell him this summer in a bid to balance the books given he plays in the same position as Rodri and would likely fall down the pecking order if the Spain captain arrives.