Kenyan Prospect Handed Career-Defining Deal at Premier League Side Nottingham Forest

The defender is the latest player with Kenyan roots to be handed a scholarship deal by a Premier League club after Everton’s Rodney Aduda and Emmanuel Ziro of Man United.

Promising Kenya-eligible defender Bartley Okello has secured a two-year scholarship with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, marking a significant step in his burgeoning football career.

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The 17-year-old's new deal is a reward for his consistent development since joining the club's academy in August 2018. Having steadily progressed through the youth system, Okello has now earned a spot in the Under-18 squad for the upcoming season.

Standing at an imposing 1.88 meters, the English-born centre-back has garnered praise from coaches for his composure, strong positional sense, and commanding presence in defence. His progress has been closely monitored, and this scholarship represents a major milestone in his journey toward professional football.

Major Step Towards Possible EPL Career

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In the English football system, a scholarship is a crucial phase for young talents, allowing them to combine their academic education with intensive football training. This opportunity paves the way for players to transition into the professional ranks.

Okello's achievement strengthens the growing contingent of young players with Kenyan roots rising through English academies. He is the third Kenyan prosect to sign a scholarship deal with a Premier league side this month following Rodney Aduda at Everton and Emmanuel Ziro of Manchester United.

"We have an outstanding environment for young players to develop both on and off the pitch, and a clear pathway that gives them a genuine opportunity to progress towards professional football. We're excited by the quality and potential within this group and look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow, not only as players but as people,” said Nottingham Forest Head of Academy Chris McGuane.