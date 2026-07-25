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‘I have Won It All’ - Why Ferdinand Omanyala Feels Zero Pressure Ahead of Commonwealth Title Defence

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:05 - 25 July 2026
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Ferdinand Omanyala.
The African record holder has explained why he is confident of retaining his Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow.
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Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has laid down clear ambitions for his Commonwealth Games title defence.

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Omanyala is among champions seeking to defend their titles at the 2026 edition in Glasgow, Scotland and he is in confident mood ahead of the athletics programme that will start on Monday.

The 30-year-old became Kenya’s first gold medalist at the 2022 edition in Birmingham, when he stunned a strong field to win the 100m in 10.02 seconds, while returning the title that had eluded the country in 60 years.

At the time, Omanyala was making his way into the class of elite sprinters but now, he feels he is at a much higher level and therefore feeling no pressure.

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“I have nothing to prove,” Omanyala told Kenyan journalist Stephen Ochieng after arriving in Glasgow. “I have won it all in terms of the level that I am competing at. So now, I am just setting bigger goals but of course, defending this Commonwealth title will be big for me,” he added.

Refreshed After Month-Long Break

Omanyala is feeling refreshed after taking a month away from the track, having last raced at the Paris Diamond League, where he finished sixth in 10.02 seconds

The African record holder has spent most of that time in Europe and believes the break was crucial before he embarks on a medal hunt after a busy first half of the season that has seen him notch five sub-10 performances and also win the Xiamen Diamond League.

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“Sometimes you need to take some time off because it is overwhelming. Back-to-back wins, back-to-back sub 10s and back-to-back travels. You don’t even get time to celebrate, you are winning this, competing there, so sometimes, you need some rest,” he stated.

“These three weeks have been incredible, I have had a great training camp and rest, just taking time off as well and really feeling energized for the next part of the season.”

In Glasgow, Omanyala will hit the track on Tuesday evening when the men’s 100m heats gun off.

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