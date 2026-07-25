Gor Mahia Coach Reveals How He Plotted APR Demolition One Month Ago

The Ghanaian tactician has disclosed how he carefully identified the Rwandan giants’ weaknesses long before the Kagame Cup started.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has opened up over the tactical plan that led to his team’s 5-0 thrashing of Rwandan giants APR on Friday.

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K’Ogalo started their CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign like a house on fire when they raced to a 2-0 lead inside 35 minutes through Michael Kibwage and Patrick Esombe before new signings Paul Okoth and Lesly Otieno put further gloss on the score line with Ebenezer Assifuah completing the rout.

Throughout the match, APR could not cope with the strength and pace of Gor Mahia in transition as they constantly found themselves on the back foot immediately they lost possession.

Akonnor admits that was the tactic after realising how vulnerable the Rwandan side can be against the run of play during his analysis that started one month ago.

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How K’Ogalo Brought Down APR

Gor Mahia put APR to the sword in their CECAFA Kagame Cup opener. Image: CECAFA

“In our first pre-season, we realised we showed some weaknesses defensively and it was so important that we are organised at the back and then go forward and play,” Akonnor said on Dollar TV, referring to last week’s 2-0 loss to APR’s rivals Rayon Sport.

“We had seen the opponent. We watched a few matches they have played and we realised what we can do to outplay them and used their strengths and weaknesses to our advantage.

“We saw how they play. We had a chance to watch their videos a month ago and they have never had a break. They have been together for that length of time.”

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Akonnor says he put an emphasis on aggression in midfield which would help his team quickly win possession before releasing their quick players, singling out winger Shariff Musa for praise, after he tormented the APR backline with his pace and trickery.

“Our midfield structure was good, the composure and we were aggressive. We set the opponent up and when we got the chance, we disorganised them,” he added.

Shariff Musa Earn High Praise

Gor Mahia score against APR. Photo: CECAFA

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“We are aware of Musa and his strength. He is able to disorganise the defence when he gets the opportunity and so we were ready to attack when in transition when we get the chance and I think we did very well.”

Musa, meanwhile, is thrilled that the players’ understanding has improved as he feels it contributed greatly to the big win.

“The chemistry with the players, we know each other very well and where everyone is supposed to be. The moment I receive the ball, I know where I will find them,” said the former Bidco United forward.