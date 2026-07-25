Barcelona Extinguish Rumoured Kenya Visit as They Confirm Friendly Against African Giants

The Spanish champions were rumoured to be exploring a friendly with Liverpool in Kenya but that will not be happening after they invited a top African club.

Spanish giants Barcelona have all but ended speculation over a report that claimed they were due to visit Kenya for a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May, Spanish outlet Sport sensationally claimed that Barcelona were exploring the possibility of playing a friendly match in Kenya against the English Premier league giants in August.

“Once the training camp is over, the club is considering two options to continue the tour. The first would be to travel to Nairobi to face Liverpool FC on August 8th, in a highly anticipated match. The other option would be to play a match in Morocco on August 5th against a local team, an alternative also being considered due to its proximity,” the report claimed.

That got Kenyan fans excited with the Talanta Stadium cited as a possible venue for the glamour tie but it appears it was a wild rumour, just as many had predicted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona, who have never commented on the report, have now announced a planned friendly with Egyptian giants Al Ahly during the 61st edition of the Estrella Damm Gamper Festival, which will take place on August 19 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Why Barcelona Have Invited Al Ahly

Egyptian gaints Al Ahly will face Barcelona in August.

It will be Barca's first home game of the 2026/27 season and will coincide with the team's official presentation to the fans at the recently refurbished iconic stadium.

“The Joan Gamper Trophy will return to the Spotify Camp Nou following its reopening. Last year's edition was held at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, with Como 1907 as the opposition, while the two previous editions took place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys against AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur respectively,” Barcelona stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Al Ahly will become the first Egyptian club and the first African side to take part in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Founded in 1907 and based in Cairo, it is the most successful club in Africa and one of the most decorated clubs in world football in terms of international honours, with more than a century of history marked by sporting success and continental trophies.

“This 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, sponsored by Estrella Damm, will also serve to renew the historic relationship between two of the most iconic clubs in world football. Al Ahly and FC Barcelona have previously faced each other on special occasions, including during the celebrations marking Al Ahly’s centenary in Cairo in 2007. The two teams also met in a friendly in the city for the first time in 1961.”