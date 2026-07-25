Gor Mahia Boss Justifies Increased Transfer Activity as New Signings Shine on Debut

K’Ogalo have been on a signing spree and following the impressive performance of some of the new arrivals on Friday, Charles Akonnor feels it is worth it.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has explained why it was necessary for the club to make many signings ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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K’Ogalo were expected to strengthen after winning the FKF Premier League given they have the added weight of CAF Champions League but perhaps not as many as they have unveiled so far.

The record Kenyan champions have so far unveiled eight players; Daniel Sakari, Paul Okoth, Michael Onyango, David Okoth, Lesley Otieno, Hansel Ochieng, Humphrey Katasi and Enock Machaka while Ghanaian Ebenezer Ocran is yet to be unveiled but made his debut on Friday.

“Last season, we relied a lot on certain players and when we were to the end of the season, we realised that some of them were tired,” Akonnor told Dollar TV.

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Gor Mahia Coach on New Signings

“Some of them are not used to the level of games and it was necessary for us to strengthen the team. I think to be honest, we have covered a lot of areas.”

Akonnor is happy with the transfer business so far although he still expects more players before the window closes.

“It is may be one or two players that we are expecting but if it does not happen, we will manage it. But because we are going to the Champions League and we will be travelling up and down, it is very important that we have a strong team that we can rely on,” he added.

Akonnor was impressed after some of his new signings started repaying the investment immediately with Okoth and Otieno scoring while Ocran was impressive in midfield.

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