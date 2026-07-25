Noah Lyles Strikes World Lead and Sends Strong Message to Track Rivals - ‘Better Tighten Up’

Noah Lyles has fired a warning after clocking a world lead at the US Championship. Image: Imago

Noah Lyles has fired a warning after clocking a world lead at the US Championship. Image: Imago

The American sprinter has fired a warning to his competitors after clocking the fastest time in two years at the US Championships.

Olympics champion Noah Lyles has delivered a statement of intent to his sprint rivals after striking a world leading time as he won the US Championships on Friday.

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Lyles won his third 100m national title with a world-leading 9.79-second run (+0.8 m/s), equaling his personal best.

"I think I made a statement that I’m still the world’s fastest man," Lyles declared after his commanding win as quoted by LetsRun.

The men's 100m final was expected to be a tighter contest, but Lyles signaled his intent in the semi-finals with a blistering, albeit slightly wind-aided, 9.76 (+2.1 m/s).

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Lyles Shuts Critics with Record-Tying Run

Noah Lyles 🇺🇸 powers to a World Lead of 9.79s (+0.8) to win the US men's 100m title in New York!



2. Ronnie Baker 9.88 (.875)

3. Kenny Bednarek 9.88 (.880)

4. Christian Coleman 9.93

5. Courtney Lindsey 9.97 pic.twitter.com/VnX1lJjftR — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 25, 2026

In the final, he left no doubt, pulling away from the field in the second half to win by a clear margin.

In a surprise for second place, 32-year-old Ronnie Baker edged out defending champion Kenny Bednarek by just five-thousandths of a second, with both clocking in at 9.88. Bednarek was later seen hobbling through the mixed zone, supported by his coach.

Lyles' performance was a powerful response to anyone who thought his best days in the 100m were behind him. Now 29, an age when many sprinters begin to decline, and after a challenging 2025 season marred by an ankle injury and several losses, his grip on the "world's fastest man" title seemed to be loosening.

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However, his 9.79-second run—the fastest time in the world since the 2024 Paris Olympic final where he first set that personal best—proved he remains a dominant force. Lyles revealed that a recent hand-timed 9.6-second run in practice had him feeling confident. He knew the race was his to win when he found himself close to the notoriously fast-starting Christian Coleman early on.

Strong Message to Kishane, Oblique and Co

Noah Lyles edged out Kenny Bednarek and Christian Coleman at the US Championship. Image: Imago

"Coach is like, just put your hand in his pocket and don’t let him go," Lyles explained. "And when we took the first two steps, I was like, 'Ooh yeah, my hand is right in that pocket. It’s my race to win.'"

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With this victory, Lyles has sent a clear message to his rivals, including Jamaica's Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, and rising stars like Kayinsola Ajayi and Jordan Anthony.

"I think that I was playing around. So I think everybody better tighten up," Lyles warned. "I’m constantly trying to learn, constantly trying to get better every year. I never go into the year thinking, 'Okay, I’ve gotta be like I was last year.' It’s what is the new thing, what is going to progress us down the line?"