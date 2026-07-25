Noah Lyles Strikes World Lead and Sends Strong Message to Track Rivals - ‘Better Tighten Up’
Olympics champion Noah Lyles has delivered a statement of intent to his sprint rivals after striking a world leading time as he won the US Championships on Friday.
Lyles won his third 100m national title with a world-leading 9.79-second run (+0.8 m/s), equaling his personal best.
"I think I made a statement that I’m still the world’s fastest man," Lyles declared after his commanding win as quoted by LetsRun.
The men's 100m final was expected to be a tighter contest, but Lyles signaled his intent in the semi-finals with a blistering, albeit slightly wind-aided, 9.76 (+2.1 m/s).
Lyles Shuts Critics with Record-Tying Run
Noah Lyles 🇺🇸 powers to a World Lead of 9.79s (+0.8) to win the US men's 100m title in New York!— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 25, 2026
2. Ronnie Baker 9.88 (.875)
3. Kenny Bednarek 9.88 (.880)
4. Christian Coleman 9.93
5. Courtney Lindsey 9.97 pic.twitter.com/VnX1lJjftR
In the final, he left no doubt, pulling away from the field in the second half to win by a clear margin.
In a surprise for second place, 32-year-old Ronnie Baker edged out defending champion Kenny Bednarek by just five-thousandths of a second, with both clocking in at 9.88. Bednarek was later seen hobbling through the mixed zone, supported by his coach.
Lyles' performance was a powerful response to anyone who thought his best days in the 100m were behind him. Now 29, an age when many sprinters begin to decline, and after a challenging 2025 season marred by an ankle injury and several losses, his grip on the "world's fastest man" title seemed to be loosening.
However, his 9.79-second run—the fastest time in the world since the 2024 Paris Olympic final where he first set that personal best—proved he remains a dominant force. Lyles revealed that a recent hand-timed 9.6-second run in practice had him feeling confident. He knew the race was his to win when he found himself close to the notoriously fast-starting Christian Coleman early on.
Strong Message to Kishane, Oblique and Co
"Coach is like, just put your hand in his pocket and don’t let him go," Lyles explained. "And when we took the first two steps, I was like, 'Ooh yeah, my hand is right in that pocket. It’s my race to win.'"
With this victory, Lyles has sent a clear message to his rivals, including Jamaica's Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, and rising stars like Kayinsola Ajayi and Jordan Anthony.
"I think that I was playing around. So I think everybody better tighten up," Lyles warned. "I’m constantly trying to learn, constantly trying to get better every year. I never go into the year thinking, 'Okay, I’ve gotta be like I was last year.' It’s what is the new thing, what is going to progress us down the line?"
As a showdown with Seville and Ajayi looms at the upcoming World Ultimate Championships, Lyles appears more than ready for the challenge. "I’m not even doing what I know I can do. We’re not at peak, we’re not at perfect technique. We’re nowhere near that," he added.