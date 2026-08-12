Lionel Messi Casts Doubts About Football Future After Dad’s Death as Cristiano Ronaldo Offers Support.

The Argentina legend has broken his silence since the passing of his doubt leaving fans guessing whether he will hang his boots soon.

Football icon Lionel Messi has revealed he is uncertain about his future in the sport following the death of his father, Jorge, in a deeply emotional social media post.

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Jorge Messi, who was 68, passed away last week in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged illness. He had been a pivotal figure in his son's career, serving as his agent since the age of 14 and overseeing his ascent to become one of the greatest players in history.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shared his grief and uncertainty online, writing, "I don't know what I'm going to do without you. I don't know how to carry on. I used to just play football, and now I'm really not sure if I'll carry on doing it for much longer."

Messi, who recently captained Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, returned home with his family after his father's passing. A private funeral was held on Sunday in Perez, a town on the outskirts of Rosario.

In his tribute, Messi reflected on their close bond and shared regrets. "You were by my side from the very beginning. We were so close to the end. Why didn't you hang in there just a little longer so we could finish this together?" he wrote.

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Lionel Messi on World Cup Pain

"Dad, I still can't believe you're gone," the Inter Miami star continued. "It hasn't sunk in, or rather, I don't want it to. It's so hard for me to imagine that I'll never see you again, that we'll never talk again."

The forward also revealed the personal struggles he faced during the recent World Cup, a tournament his father had urged him to play in. Jorge's health took a turn for the worse just before the competition began.

"Every time a game ended, I'd wait for and miss your message. That's when I realised how bad the situation was," Messi explained. "We made it to the final, and you couldn't be there. I wanted to win it so I could bring the trophy to you... I couldn't, my legs had nothing left. This time I tried to push past my physical limits, but I couldn't."

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Messi made his sixth World Cup appearance at the 2026 tournament, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in eight matches before Argentina's 1-0 final loss to Spain.

Ronaldo and Beckham Offer Support

The football world has rallied around Messi, with prominent figures offering their condolences. Long-time contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message of support, saying, "A huge hug to you and yours in these hard times, Leo. Much strength."

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham also shared a message for his club's star player: "We are with you and your family, Leo, always."

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Jorge Messi was instrumental in his son's career, staying by his side in Spain when the family relocated for his move to Barcelona at age 13. The forward went on to score a club-record 672 goals for the Catalan giants before stints at Paris Saint-Germain and his current club, Inter Miami, where his contract runs until 2028.