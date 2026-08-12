Grand Slam Track: Michael Johnson Faces Fresh Accusations as Athletes Deny Payment Claim

The four-time Olympics champion is under scrutiny yet again after athletes who featured in his troubled track event denied his assertions that they have been fully paid.

Athletes who competed in Grand Slam Track (GST) events are still awaiting payment, contradicting recent statements from founder Michael Johnson that all outstanding dues have been settled.

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Agents and sports management firms representing the athletes informed BBC Sport that no payments have been received. This follows Johnson's assertion that he had "got the athletes paid" after the league encountered a "catastrophic capital issue" when investors withdrew their support.

Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, launched GST in 2025 with the promise of substantial prize money and salaries for its participants. However, the league's inaugural season was cut short, with the final event in Los Angeles cancelled before organisers filed for bankruptcy in the United States last December.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Johnson acknowledged the financial turmoil, revealing he had used his personal credit card to cover athletes' flights and hotel accommodations. The 58-year-old also addressed accusations that he had paid himself $500,000 just before the league's collapse, a claim a GST representative had previously called "unfounded and false."

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"I'm happy to clear it up, because it's the most hurtful thing and the exact opposite of what was reported," Johnson stated. "Our credit card was full at Grand Slam Track, because we were facing significant cash-flow issues. I instructed our travel team to put it on my credit card, and I would be reimbursed for it. So, what I received was reimbursement."

Money Yet to Reach Creditors

Michael Johnson is the face of Grand Slam Track League.

Despite Johnson's assurances, his claim that all owed parties had been paid appears to have been premature. A company representing several athletes confirmed they have not received any funds or communication regarding a payment schedule.

Representatives for Johnson have since acknowledged that the money has not yet reached the athletes, clarifying that his earlier statement was not intended to mislead. It is understood that approximately $11 million owed to various creditors, including the athletes, is currently being held by a third-party firm.

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BBC Sport has reached out to the American company reportedly holding the funds but has not yet received a response. The timeline for when the athletes will ultimately be paid remains uncertain.

Among those awaiting significant payments, some exceeding £100,000, are high-profile names such as Olympics champions Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, former British 1500m world champion Josh Kerr and Olympic 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith.