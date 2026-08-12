Pitso Mosimane: Kaizer Chiefs Legends Warns Against ‘Unrealistic’ AFCON Expectations - ‘He’s Starting from Scratch’

Pitso Mosimane has won the race for the Bafana job and some fans are already hoping for AFCON success but an ex-star is urging for cautious optimism.

As Pitso Mosimane prepares to take the helm of Bafana Bafana, former national team goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has warned against setting unrealistic expectations, stating that demanding a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) title is "too much to ask."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a period of relative success under Hugo Broos, which included back-to-back AFCON qualifications and a first FIFA World Cup appearance in 16 years, many South African fans are optimistic about the team's future. However, Baloyi, a respected figure in local football, believes the incoming coach faces a significant rebuilding task.

Mosimane is widely expected to be officially named the new Bafana Bafana coach this week, succeeding Broos, whose five-year tenure concluded on July 31. Reports suggest Mosimane's contract will be worth around R10 million per year, a different package from Broos' estimated R16 million annual salary, which included taxes and bonuses.

Despite Broos's achievements, Baloyi questions the foundation left behind for the new manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Winning the 2027 AFCON would be too much to ask," Baloyi told IOL Sports. "For me, I'd say there is no way that the new coach will be able to build on what coach Hugo Broos has left. The question is, what has he left? What did he build? Yes, he was winning, but what system would you say he built and left behind?"

No Philosophy or Playing Style

Pitso Mosimane is poised to take over as Bafana coach. Image: Pitso Mosimane/X

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star argued that any new coach will have to start from the ground up.

"From my understanding at this stage, whoever comes in will have to start from scratch," he explained. "We will be demanding that the new coach builds on his (Broos's) success, but there is no system or even playing style that they are building upon. They are going to start from scratch building their own philosophy, and that is one of the greatest problems we have in South Africa."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baloyi highlighted a systemic issue in South African football, extending from the national team down to club level, where a consistent playing philosophy is absent. "Every coach that comes in has to introduce their own," he noted.

He stressed the need for a long-term vision that goes beyond immediate results. "For me, the main thing is that whoever comes in as the national coach must be someone who is going to leave a legacy. Not only concentrate on the national team, but also build coaches from grassroots to assist in building a national playing philosophy."