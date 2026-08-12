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Smelling Trouble? Gor Mahia Official Explains Why K’Ogalo Might Find it Hard to Retain Title

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:28 - 12 August 2026
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Gor Mahia Consoled by Millions After Heartbreaking CECAFA Kagame Cup Final Loss
Gor Mahia. Image source: Gor Mahia
K’Ogalo are looking to retain their league crown but a club official has given reasons why the record champions should not take anything for granted.
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Gor Mahia are preparing for the defence of their FKF Premier League title but according to a club official, they might find it more difficult than last season.

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K’Ogalo won a record-extending 22nd league crown in 2025-26, beating bitter rivals AFC Leopards by five points, but the club’s Administration Manager Ronald Ngala feels the gap has closed even further.

Ngala says while K’Ogalo found a way to break down opponents last season, they did not roll over teams due to the increased competitiveness and predicts a more daunting task in 2026-27, pointing to the transfer activity so far witnessed among top flight sides, added to the influx of foreign players.

“If we do not lose our first match, it is going to be difficult for the Kenyan teams. But, as you have seen, Kenyan teams look to be almost equally good from number 18 to 1. If we play a team that is almost at the bottom and one that is almost behind us, it is almost a similar challenge we are finding,” Ngala said on Radio Generation.

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Tough Title Defence for Gor Mahia?

“You can see how serious teams are this time, how they are doing their pre-season. It is telling you that I am foreseeing a very competitive league than even the one we had last year.

“The teams have prepared very well and I have seen a lot of signings and teams bringing in foreigners. Foreigners come with something different to show our players. They have this determination and that kind of ability and that is something our players will have to emulate,” he further stated, issuing a rallying call to Gor Mahia stars.

Gor Mahia will challenge on multiple fronts next season with CAF Champions League football also added to their to-do list and they have responded by signing many players.

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K’Ogalo have so far welcomed Ghanaian Ebenezer Ocran, Daniel Sakari, Humphrey Katasi, Michael Onyango, Enock Machaka, Wesley Otieno, Paul Okoth, David Okoth and Hansel Ochieng.

Some of their rivals such as Leopards, Kenya Police, Tusker FC and Nairobi United have also gone big, luring players from beyond the Kenyan borders as they look to knock Gor Mahia off their perch.

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