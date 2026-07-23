Lamine Yamal Opens Up on Emotional Exchange With Lionel Messi After World Cup Victory

Lamine Yamal Opens Up on Emotional Exchange With Lionel Messi After World Cup Victory

Lamine Yamal Opens Up on Emotional Exchange With Lionel Messi After World Cup Victory

Lamine Yamal has revealed details of a post-match interaction with Lionel Messi.

In a poignant moment following Spain's World Cup final victory over Argentina, Lionel Messi shared some words of encouragement with rising star Lamine Yamal, telling him to "go his own way."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two players, aged 39 and 19 respectively, embraced on the pitch in New York after the final whistle on Sunday.

When later asked about the exchange, Lamine Yamal revealed the advice he received from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Lamine Yamal on What Lionel Messi Told Him After the World Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He told me to keep going my way and that the future belongs to our generation," Yamal said as quoted by ESPN Sports. "Those words mean as much to me as the gold medal around my neck."

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, had a remarkable tournament, scoring eight goals and providing four assists across all eight of his team's matches in North America.

Yamal, who now wears Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey at Barcelona, expressed his deep admiration for the Argentine captain, calling him "the best in history."

"He's someone I've always admired," the Spanish forward stated. "At the end of the match, I showed him my respect."

The connection between the two players dates back to Lamine Yamal's infancy. During his time at Barcelona, a 20-year-old Messi was famously photographed bathing a 5-month-old Yamal for a UNICEF and club calendar photoshoot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even before the 2026 final, Lionel Messi had praised the young talent. "He's a tremendous player... a global star," Messi commented. "He's 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him."

Argentina vs Spain World Cup Final

Meanwhile, Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after securing a hard-fought 1–0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Despite European champions Spain dominating possession and controlling the tempo, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced 12 saves to keep the match goalless through regulation time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The balance tipped late in regulation when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off following a second yellow card.