Kenya to host Africa Youth Continental WSH Elite Cup

Nairobi will be the place to be in December when Kenya stages the third edition of the WSH Elite Cup.

The third edition of the WSH Elite Cup, an Inter African continental showpiece will be hosted in Nairobi from December 9-15, 2026.

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The WSH ELITE organized Africa Youth and Junior Cup continental soccer competition is open to football academies on the continent, in the age groups of Under 6, U-8, U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories which was first hosted in Tunisia in 2024, then South Africa last year and now Kenya.

Teams from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Liberia, Somali, Rwanda, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa have been invited to take part in the competition which will act as the curtain raiser for the African Cup of Nations to be held in East Africa next year.

International teams from Europe are expected to grace the tournament with a club from Italy having confirmed participation.

The matches will be staged at the Nyayo National Stadium or Ulinzi Sports Complex, KCB Leadership Centre, Gems Cambridge International School, St Christopher’s International School Nairobi, Marist International University College, Banda School, Don Bosco grounds and Utalii College.

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Among the sides that have been invited include the teams of youth development structure of Africa's major clubs including, the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup semi-finalists Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) and three-time CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca (Morocco).

Youth teams of celebrated clubs in the region that will take part are AFC Leopards Cubs of Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards and Young Simba of Tanzanian giants Sports Club Simba.

Participating Teams and Officiating Updates

Other teams are Mentor Sports International Academy (Uganda), Direct Control School (Zimbabwe), Bulls Academy, Olympia Academy, BWS Academy (South Africa),

Kenya’s national secondary schools football champions Kakamega School, popularly known as Green Commandos, and the 2005 Private Secondary Schools' League winners Ligi Ndogo will also participate.

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The under 13 winners BWS Academy from South Africa and compatriots Flair Feet Stars FC (referred to as "Fleet Fair") will be defending their under 15 crown.

Referee Abroad and NFV Kreis Harburg will be sending a delegation of eight to nine qualified and partly international referees from Germany to officiate.

The WSH-organized Africa Youth and Junior Cup continental soccer tournament is Africa’s response to similar global events in Asia, Europe, and South America.

"It is intended to compliment the good work of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)," said event director Evans Chief during the launch of the tournament in Nairobi.