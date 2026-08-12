Cristiano Ronaldo secretly weds partner Georgina Rodriguez after 10-year romance.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has finally formalized his relationship with his longtime partner, ending speculation over their marital status.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Cascais, a picturesque coastal town west of Lisbon, Portugal.

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The couple exchanged vows on Tuesday, exactly one year after their engagement, in a discreet event that caught fans and media by surprise. The intimate civil ceremony was attended only by their five children, according to a statement from their press office.

Following the nuptials, the newlyweds shared a glimpse of the occasion with their millions of social media followers. A photo posted to both of their Instagram accounts showed their hands adorned with wedding rings, accompanied by the simple caption "C" and "G". The image quickly garnered over four million likes in under 40 minutes.

Speculation about the wedding had been rampant, with many believing the ceremony would take place on Ronaldo's home island of Madeira. Last Sunday, the island saw an influx of press and well-wishers, who mistakenly swarmed the wedding of another couple at Funchal's Se Cathedral. While some theories correctly predicted an August wedding, the low-key nature of the Tuesday event wrong-footed everyone.

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Details about the ceremony remain scarce, though some reports suggest Georgina wore a long-sleeved white dress. Ultimately, the wedding proved to be one of the most closely guarded secrets in the celebrity world.

A 10-Year Romance

The story of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez began in 2016 when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant. After crossing paths again at other events, they began a discreet romance.

The couple made their public debut at the FIFA awards ceremony in January 2017. Their family grew quickly that year with the arrival of twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy in June, followed by the birth of their first child together, Alana Martina, in November. Rodriguez also embraced her role as a mother to Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

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In August 2025, after nearly nine years together, the couple announced their engagement. Georgina shared a photo of her stunning engagement ring with the caption, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives." The impressive 30-carat diamond ring was estimated by jewellery experts to be worth between €2 and €4.5 million.

Throughout their relationship, Rodriguez has been a constant presence by Ronaldo's side, supporting him through his moves from Real Madrid to Juventus, his return to Manchester United, and his current tenure at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.