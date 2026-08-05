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Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Huge Lionel Messi Decision as Rumoured Wedding Guest List is Leaked

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:03 - 05 August 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to be close to wedding Georgina Rogriguez with Lionel Messi among the guests. Image: Imago
The two football icons have played for opposing teams throughout their careers but could the Argentine legend grace CR7’s rumoured wedding?
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Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines again, but this time for reasons far from the football pitch.

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Recent European reports have ignited widespread speculation about his potential wedding to partner Georgina Rodriguez, fueled by a supposedly leaked invitation that has been circulating online.

The rumoured guest list, which includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment like Lionel Messi, has only added to the excitement.

Leaked Invitation Raises Doubts

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According to reports from GiveMeSport, an image claiming to be an invitation to Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding recently went viral. The invitation specified an August 1st ceremony at the Quinta da Regaleira palace in Sintra, Portugal, with a black-tie dress code.

However, the authenticity of the invitation was quickly called into question. Spanish media outlets refuted the claims, noting that the palace remained open to the public on the supposed wedding date, casting serious doubt on the rumour's credibility.

A Star-Studded Affair?

While the date and location from the leak appear to be false, reports suggest that Ronaldo is indeed planning a grand celebration. A circulated guest list includes a host of global stars, from former teammate Rio Ferdinand to current football icons Kylian Mbappe and Vinícius Junior.

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The list also features major names from the entertainment world, such as Vin Diesel, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, and Travis Scott. Most notably, Lionel Messi is also rumoured to be among the invitees. This has led to speculation about a potential social reunion for the two football legends, away from their historic on-field rivalry.

New Location Speculated

With Sintra likely ruled out, current speculation points to Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace, as the probable location for the nuptials. Unconfirmed plans suggest a ceremony at Funchal Cathedral, followed by an exclusive reception at a nearby resort.

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Although the details from the leaked invitation have been debunked, all signs indicate that a wedding is imminent. The lingering question remains: will the world finally see Messi and Ronaldo together in a single frame, off the pitch?

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