Lilian Odira Makes Bold World Record Claim Ahead of Keely Hodgkinson Showdown in Eugene

Lilian Odira has outlined her ambitions ahead of the Prefontaine Classic as she prepares to test herself against the world's best in the women's 800m.

World 800m champion Lilian Odira has issued a warning to Keely Hodgkinson and the rest of the field ahead of their highly anticipated showdown at the Prefontaine Classic.

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Although Odira has raced consistently since the start of the season, she admits she has yet to reach the level she expects from herself. The Kenyan opened her campaign with a runner-up finish at the Kip Keino Classic, clocking 1:59.15 in the women's 800m.

She followed that with an appearance at the Athletics Kenya Prisons Championships before securing third place at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat.

Lilian Odira then returned to winning ways by claiming the women's 800m title at the Kenyan Championships, which also served as the Commonwealth Games trials, and now heads to Eugene determined to produce her best performance of the season.

Lilian Odira: I Want to Push to My Limit

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Speaking at the pre-race press conference, Lilian Odira said she is looking forward to competing and viewed the race as a crucial opportunity to test herself after a challenging start to the season.

Lilian Odira is determined to leave everything on the track, believing the meeting will provide a true measure of her current form and the progress she has made.

Odira added that one of her key goals this season remains lowering her personal best, which stands at 1:54.62, and she hopes the race can mark a turning point in her campaign.

The Kenyan middle-distance runner also noted the remarkable rise in the women's 800m, saying recent performances have raised the standard and given athletes greater confidence about what can be achieved.

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She credited the recent breakthrough by Audrey Werro with inspiring belief across the event, adding that more runners now see previously unimaginable times as realistic targets.

Audrey Werro has enjoyed a sensational season, becoming the first woman in history to break the 1:54 barrier twice after clocking world-leading times of 1:53.98 in Stockholm and 1:53.80 in Paris.

According to Odira, the world record is no longer viewed as untouchable, and with the depth of talent currently in the discipline, she believes it is only a matter of time before someone rewrites the history books.

“I'm excited to race in the US, but the most exciting thing is that I want to push my limit tomorrow. I want to give it all tomorrow because I haven't had a good season this year, but tomorrow is the day to see what I'm capable of because I've said it that this year I'm also looking for a PB,” Lilian Odira said.

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“800m is becoming so amazing, and I think Werro did opened the gate and everybody is feeling like it's something that is possible. The world record is reachable; it's just a matter of time. And yeah, we're giving it a spot.”

Keely Hodgkinson: The Bar is Just Getting Higher

Meanwhile, Keely Hodgkinson said the women's 800m continues to reach unprecedented heights, with the standard of competition improving year after year.

The Olympic 800m champion explained that while the rapid progress in the event has become even more noticeable this season, the upward trend has been building for several years as more elite athletes consistently produce world-class performances.

Keely Hodgkinson noted that the increasing depth and quality of the field have transformed the event into one of the most competitive disciplines in athletics.

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She added that the constant rise in performance levels is pushing every athlete to improve, creating an environment where exceptional times are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

“Yeah, I think it's something that seems more prevalent this year, but I think people have been talking about for the last couple of years, like the way the 800's been, the people we've had, you know, come into these races, the level it's taking now, you know,” Keely Hodgkinson said.