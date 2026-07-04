World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Round of 16 Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)
The historic 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup has been reduced to just 16 teams following an intense Round of 32 that saw heavyweights flex their muscles.
The tournament now transitions into the unforgiving single-elimination phase, where mistakes are fatal and every minute matters.
To ensure you do not miss a single kick, Pulse Sports Kenya provides your definitive guide and complete schedule for the Round of 16, in East African Time (EAT).
The knockout action commences on Saturday, July 4, bringing an electric atmosphere right out of the gate.
Canada vs. Morocco
Date & Time: Saturday, July 4 at 8:00 PM EAT
Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States
Paraguay vs. France
Date & Time: Sunday, July 5 at 12:00 AM Midnight EAT
Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania
FIFA World Cup: A Battle of Giants Awaits on Sunday
Sunday promises to be a legendary day of football, headlined by a European-South American clash and an iconic cross-continental duel.
Brazil vs. Norway
Date & Time: Sunday, July 5 at 11:00 PM EAT
Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey
Mexico vs. England
Date & Time: Monday, July 6 at 3:00 AM EAT
Venue: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
FIFA World Cup: Blockbuster Clashes Await on Monday
Monday's lineup features one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire tournament, alongside another high-octane encounter in the Pacific Northwest.
Portugal vs. Spain
Date & Time: Monday, July 6 at 10:00 PM EAT
Venue: Dallas Stadium, Texas
USA vs. Belgium
Date & Time: Tuesday, July 7 at 3:00 AM EAT
Venue: Seattle Stadium, Washington
Argentina vs. Egypt
Date & Time: Tuesday, July 7 at 7:00 PM EAT
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia
Switzerland vs. Colombia
Date & Time: Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 PM EAT
Venue: BC Place, Vancouver