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2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Round of 16 Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 10:41 - 04 July 2026
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2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Round of 16 Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)
2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Round of 16 Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters the Round of 16, here's the full fixture schedule and kickoff times in East African Time for every knockout clash.
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The historic 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup has been reduced to just 16 teams following an intense Round of 32 that saw heavyweights flex their muscles.

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The tournament now transitions into the unforgiving single-elimination phase, where mistakes are fatal and every minute matters.

To ensure you do not miss a single kick, Pulse Sports Kenya provides your definitive guide and complete schedule for the Round of 16, in East African Time (EAT).

The knockout action commences on Saturday, July 4, bringing an electric atmosphere right out of the gate.

Canada vs. Morocco

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Date & Time: Saturday, July 4 at 8:00 PM EAT

Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States

Paraguay vs. France

Date & Time: Sunday, July 5 at 12:00 AM Midnight EAT

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania

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FIFA World Cup: A Battle of Giants Awaits on Sunday

Sunday promises to be a legendary day of football, headlined by a European-South American clash and an iconic cross-continental duel.

Brazil vs. Norway

Date & Time: Sunday, July 5 at 11:00 PM EAT

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey

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Mexico vs. England

Date & Time: Monday, July 6 at 3:00 AM EAT

Venue: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

FIFA World Cup: Blockbuster Clashes Await on Monday

Monday's lineup features one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire tournament, alongside another high-octane encounter in the Pacific Northwest.

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Portugal vs. Spain

Date & Time: Monday, July 6 at 10:00 PM EAT

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Texas

USA vs. Belgium

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 7 at 3:00 AM EAT

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Venue: Seattle Stadium, Washington

Argentina vs. Egypt

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 7 at 7:00 PM EAT

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia

Switzerland vs. Colombia

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Date & Time: Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 PM EAT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

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