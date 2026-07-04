Canada vs Morocco: Preview, Team News and Prediction as Atlas Lions Bid to Repeat 2022 Heroics Image source: Imago

Canada vs Morocco: Preview, Team News and Prediction as Atlas Lions Bid to Repeat 2022 Heroics Image source: Imago

Canada vs Morocco: Preview, Team News and Prediction as Atlas Lions Bid to Repeat 2022 Heroics

Morocco face a tricky test against Canada as the Atlas Lions look to keep their World Cup dream alive and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Canada, riding high on their historic World Cup 2026 journey, are set to face Morocco in a compelling last-16 clash at NRG Stadium this Saturday.

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The match offers the Canucks a chance to avenge a group-stage loss from the 2022 tournament and continue their record-breaking run.

The North American side secured their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa, while the Atlas Lions advanced by stunning the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout, defying expectations once again.

Canada vs Morocco: Match Preview

Canada's hero against South Africa was midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, whose late strike in Los Angeles sent his nation into uncharted territory.

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Playing in his adopted home state, the Porto player delivered the decisive moment of quality to break the deadlock against a resilient Bafana Bafana side.

Jesse Marsch’s team was relentless, repeatedly testing goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and the South African defence.

Their persistence paid off in the 92nd minute when Eustaquio fired a precise shot into the far corner, sparking wild celebrations.

This victory marked Canada's first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match, a just reward for a team that has now scored in six consecutive games.

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A potential quarter-final against either France or Paraguay awaits the winner. However, Canada faces a formidable challenge against a Moroccan team they have never defeated in four previous encounters, including a 2-1 loss in the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Four years after their remarkable semi-final appearance, Morocco continues to build its case for another deep tournament run.

Under new head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, the Atlas Lions overcame the Netherlands from the penalty spot after a goalless 120 minutes. While the shootout lacked clinical finishing from both sides, Morocco held their nerve to advance.

Ouahbi, appointed in March, has shifted the team's style from the counter-attacking approach of 2022 to a more possession-based 4-2-3-1 formation.

This tactical evolution was evident against the Dutch, as Morocco completed an astonishing 801 passes, a figure surpassed only by Spain in a single World Cup game since data collection began.

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The Atlas Lions are currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak and will be motivated by the prospect of a potential rematch with France, who ended their 2022 dream in the semi-finals.

Canada vs Morocco: Team News

For Canada, the major talking point is the fitness of Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star made his first international appearance since March 2025 as a late substitute against South Africa.

While coach Jesse Marsch has not ruled out a starting role for him, the consistent Richie Laryea is expected to retain his spot at left-back.

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Apart from the long-term absence of Ismael Kone, the Canucks have a fully fit squad. Marsch faces key selection decisions, including choosing between Jacob Shaffelburg and Liam Millar on the left wing, and selecting a strike partner for Jonathan David from a trio of Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi, and Promise David.

Morocco, meanwhile, received a boost with the news that centre-back Chadi Riad has returned to full training. The Crystal Palace defender was substituted with an injury against the Netherlands but is now expected to be available. Should he be unfit, Redouane Halhal and Marwane Saadane are on standby.

Coach Ouahbi is likely to have a full squad to choose from, including newly signed Bayern Munich attacker Ismael Saibari. The 25-year-old, whose transfer was confirmed just after the last-32 win, will be looking to add to his tournament goal tally.

Canada Possible Starting Lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Oluwaseyi

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Morocco Possible Starting Lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari