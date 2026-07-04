Mohamed Salah Breaks Down in Tears After Leading Egypt to Historic World Cup Last-16 Berth

Mohammed Salah's emotional reaction after Egypt's historic World Cup achievement sparked glowing praise.

Egypt captain and European football star Mohamed Salah was overcome with emotion on Friday after guiding his country into the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in history.

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The Pharaohs booked their place with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Australia, setting up a blockbuster last-16 clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

The celebrations erupted after Hossam Abdelmaguid converted the decisive spot-kick to seal Egypt's historic triumph. While the shootout was executed with remarkable composure, Salah's audacious Panenka penalty stood out as the defining moment.

"If someone was going to do it, it’d be me," Salah declared after the match. "I don't know if this is my last World Cup or not, but I had to do it."

'Salah Deserves a Statue'

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Salah’s performance was a testament to his resilience. He played the full 120 minutes despite nursing a hamstring injury from the previous match against Iran. His successful spot-kick was part of a flawless shootout for the Pharaohs.

Having already guided Egypt to their first World Cup in 28 years in 2018, their first-ever win in the tournament against New Zealand, and now their first knockout stage victory, Salah's legacy as a national hero is firmly cemented.

"He [Mohamed Salah] deserves a statue. He is untouchable, in every sense of the word," commented former Egypt international Ahmed Elmohamady on beIN Sports.

"What Salah has done is extraordinary. Forget about his Liverpool history; with the Egyptian national team, guiding them at the greatest World Cup in Egyptian history, he deserves everything."

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Elmohamady praised Salah's commitment, adding, "Look at what he put himself through today on the pitch. He pushed himself while injured and did an excellent job. He topped it off with the penalty kick. I believe it’s one of the best penalties he’s ever taken. A Panenka at a time like that needs a big player with a strong character."

A Lesson in Leadership

In his post-game press conference, a beaming Salah emphasised that his greatest accomplishment is inspiring his teammates and the millions of fans back home.

"It’s a completely different feeling to write a beautiful story for people in Egypt. Better than any other achievement I can talk about," the 34-year-old star said. "I always say that I try to give people hope and inspiration."

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He revealed his pre-game message to the squad: "I always spoke to the players in the locker room and told them this is a match we cannot waste. Previous generations won the AFCON multiple times but weren't lucky enough to play in the World Cup, so you should know that this moment might never come again."

"This is the biggest stage to play on as football players, so you should enjoy it and you shouldn’t let pressure take that moment away from you," he continued, before joking about the team's manager, "God help us all, I don’t know how we’ll talk to 'Captain Hossam' from now on."

Next up for Egypt is a formidable challenge against a Lionel Messi-led Argentina. When asked which football legend he was most eager to face in what might be their final World Cup, Salah answered without hesitation: "Messi."

Before turning his attention to Argentina, Salah vowed to celebrate the historic win. "My feeling today is incredible. I always feel proud to wear this shirt," he said.

"Today was one of the best days of my life, making history with the team and trying to give my best while I’m hurt. I’m very proud of the moment and very proud of the boys. They hold the history today."

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Australia vs Egypt: Full Match Report

Emam Ashour's clever first-half header set Egypt on their way before a Mohamed Hany own goal brought Australia level in a tense World Cup encounter. The match was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout, where one substitute made a unique impact.

Mahmoud Saber was brought on just before the final whistle of extra time and did not touch the ball during open play. His first and only contribution was to confidently convert the opening penalty of the shootout.

The match also marked a significant moment for Haissem Hassan. Following speculation about his frustration over a lack of playing time, the winger made his first appearance of the tournament, replacing Mostafa Zico in the second half. He immediately revitalised Egypt's attack, linking up effectively with Ashour, Salah, and Omar Marmoush.

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