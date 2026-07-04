Faith Kipyegon Reveals Her Biggest Concern Ahead of Prefontaine Classic Mile

Faith Kipyegon has explained why she is approaching the Prefontaine Classic with caution as she prepares for a key test in her 2026 season.

Faith Kipyegon is approaching the mile at the Prefontaine Classic with measured confidence as she prepares for only her second track race of the 2026 season.

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The three-time Olympic 1500m champion opened her campaign with a 10km road race in Monaco before making a winning return to the track at the Diamond League meeting in Keqiao, where she claimed victory in the 5000m in 14:24.14.

The four-time world 1500m champion will now switch her focus to the mile, a distance she last contested at Athlos NYC, where she stormed to victory in 4:17.78.

Faith Kipyegon: This Year is Different

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Faith Kipyegon admitted that this season has unfolded very differently from last year, explaining that her preparations, mindset and race schedule have not followed the same path.

The 1500m world record holder noted that, unlike 2025 when she was focused on her ambitious attempt to break the four-minute mile before transitioning into the Diamond League campaign, this year's build-up has left her with fewer indicators of her current form over her preferred distances.

Faith Kipyegon explained that the Prefontaine Classic will provide an important benchmark, as it marks her first mile race of the season and effectively her first outing over a distance closely related to her specialist 1500m.

She pointed out that her only track appearance so far this year came over 5000m, a race that emphasises endurance rather than the speed and tactical sharpness required for the mile.

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As a result, she views the race as a valuable opportunity to assess where she stands against a world-class field, adding that she hopes her rivals will push her throughout the race and reveal what she is capable of producing at this stage of the season.

“Yeah, well, I would say it's totally different comparing this season with last year. At this point last year, I was going for breaking four. And after breaking four, I came here, and I was like, mentally was for something different. And then yeah, I got into the Diamond League circuit,” Faith Kipyegon revealed.