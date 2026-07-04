Lionel Messi Admits Argentina Expected Tough Cape Verde Test After Dramatic World Cup Win

Lionel Messi explained why Argentina were never expecting an easy challenge after their dramatic World Cup victory over Cape Verde.

Lionel Messi acknowledged Cape Verde's impressive performance after Argentina narrowly avoided a monumental upset, securing a 3-2 victory in extra time to advance to the World Cup Round of 16.

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The defending champions were pushed to their limits in Miami on Saturday, requiring a late own goal to finally overcome the tournament debutants. The hard-fought win sets up a knockout clash against Egypt for a place in the quarterfinals.

Messi, who contributed a goal and an assist, admitted that Argentina was well aware of the threat posed by the small island nation, highlighting their previous strong results against football powerhouses.

Lionel Messi: We Knew the Cape Verde Match Would be Tough

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"Honestly, we knew it was going to be a very tough game," Messi stated after receiving the Player of the Match award. "It is no coincidence that this team had not lost to Spain or Uruguay."

Argentina seemed to be on track when Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute, netting his 20th career World Cup goal.

However, Cape Verde, led by a stellar performance from 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, fought back fiercely, determined to give the reigning champions the scare of their lives.

The match remained deadlocked until deep into extra time, when a Diney Borges own goal ultimately decided the contest in Argentina's favour, saving them from what would have been one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Reflecting on the tense encounter, Messi explained that his team struggled to maintain control despite scoring first.

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"We did the hardest thing, which was getting that first goal. We thought that after that we would find our rhythm and be more relaxed, but it was the complete opposite," he said.

"At times, we lost possession, we sat back a bit too much, and we could not press them effectively. They used their strengths to strike."

The Argentine captain emphasised the evenly matched nature of the tournament, noting that no opponent can be taken lightly.

"This is knockout football, and nobody gives you anything for free," Messi added. "While some might dismiss certain teams based on their name, we knew it would not be easy at all. That’s the nature of this World Cup. Everything is very even, very complicated, and every match is incredibly tough."

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Looking ahead, Messi stressed the need for recovery and improvement. "We made a massive physical effort," he concluded.