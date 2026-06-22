Lilian Odira Addresses World Record Talk Amid Rapid Progress in Women's 800m

Lilian Odira has commented on the ongoing world record discussions in the women’s 800m as the event continues to produce increasingly fast times this season.

Reigning world 800m champion Lilian Odira has welcomed the fast times being produced in the women’s 800m this season but says she is not getting drawn into talk of breaking the world record.

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The event has seen a major rise in performances, with Audrey Werro emerging as a standout after running a Wanda Diamond League record of 1:53.98 in Stockholm to move third on the all-time list.

Werro also beat Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in that race. On her part, Keely Hodgkinson, who already holds the indoor world record, has also expressed ambitions of targeting the outdoor record, highlighting the increasingly competitive level in the discipline.

Lilian Odira: I'm Not Focused on the World Record

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Lilian Odira said she was pleased to see Audrey Werro go under 1:54, noting that the achievement proved the long-standing barrier in the women’s 800m is no longer out of reach and that athletes in the field now believe similar performances are achievable.

Lilian Odira explained that her main priority for this season is to focus on lowering her personal best rather than chasing world record talk.

While she acknowledged that breaking the record would be a welcome outcome if it happens naturally, she stressed that it is not her primary objective this year.

“I was happy when Werro broke the 1:54 barrier…it showed us that it is possible because the barrier has been standing for a long time, but now that it has been broken, everyone can manage to break it. We are also working towards it,” Lilian Odira said.

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“This season I’m just focusing on bettering my personal best…I’m not focused on the world record this year. However, if we get it, it’ll be fine.”

Lilian Odira added that she used the national championships as preparations for the Prefontaine Classic. She added that her focus going forward will be on working closely with her coach to sharpen her form ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where she expects strong competition.

Odira noted that the team’s goal is to be in medal contention at the event and to give themselves the best possible chance of achieving that target.

“I have been working towards Eugene because from here I will be heading to the Prefontaine Classic…this race was just part of my training,” Lilian Odira said.