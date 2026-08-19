Egypt Coach Reportedly Collapses During Brawl Between Wives Before Divorcing One of Them

The tactician was caught up in the fist fight between his wives before making a quick decision following a health scare.

Egypt's national team manager, Hossam Hassan, was at the centre of a public altercation between his two wives, which reportedly ended with him fainting and later divorcing one of them.

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According to talkSPORT, the incident took place at a hotel cafe in Porto Marina, where an argument between Hassan's first wife, Howaida El-Gharbawy, and his second wife, Dina Mostafa, escalated into a physical fight.

According to the report, hotel security had to intervene to separate the two women, both of whom sustained cuts and bruises.

Witnessing the brawl, Hassan reportedly collapsed while attempting to break up the scuffle. In the aftermath of the event, Hassan chose to divorce his first wife, Howaida. The divorce was confirmed by Mohamed Shams, the lawyer representing Hassan's second wife.

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Hassan and Howaida, who have three children together, had previously separated in 2022 before reconciling just 10 days later. The football manager married his second wife, Dina, in 2015.

A Tumultuous Period for Hassan

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan confronts the referee during his team's World Cup match against Argentina. Image: Imago

Under Egyptian law, a man is permitted to have up to four wives simultaneously. However, he is legally required to inform both his existing wife and his future wife of his intentions to marry again. Following a divorce, a woman must observe a three-month waiting period before remarrying, while no such restriction applies to men.

This personal scandal follows a dramatic World Cup campaign for Hassan and the Egyptian team just over a month ago. Egypt reached the round of 16, where they were eliminated in a contentious 3-2 loss to eventual finalists Argentina.

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In that match, Egypt took a surprising two-goal lead through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko before Argentina mounted a comeback, sealed by an Enzo Fernandez goal. The game was marred by controversy, with Egypt's goalkeeping coach, Saafan El-Sagheer, receiving a red card and Hassan himself needing to be restrained from confronting officials.

In a fiery post-match interview, Hassan accused officials of favoritism towards the reigning champions.

"We looked better than the reigning champions—better in everything—but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan stated.