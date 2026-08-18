New Chinese Robot Reportedly Beats Usain Bolt’s Record-Breaking Runs.

The Chinese robot has claimed to have a superhuman speed that is quicker than legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

Chinese robotics firm Unitree has introduced a new humanoid robot, dubbed "Superman," which the company claims can achieve a standing jump of two meters and run at a speed of 12.66 m/s.

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If these figures are verified, the robot would surpass current human world records in both categories. The Hangzhou-based company stated that the machine was developed in just over three months and is still a work in progress with potential for further enhancements.

The "Superman" robot's claimed two-meter standing jump is particularly noteworthy. The current Guinness World Record for the highest standing jump by a human is 1.7 meters, a feat achieved by Christopher Spell of the United States in February 2021.

Furthermore, the robot's reported speed of 12.66 m/s would exceed the peak speeds reached by legendary sprinter Usain Bolt during his world-record-setting races, positioning it as one of the fastest bipedal machines ever developed.

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Major Financial Milestone for Unitree

The unveiling of "Superman" precedes a significant financial event for Unitree. The company is preparing for its debut on Shanghai's STAR Market following a successful initial public offering (IPO) that raised 6.1 billion yuan (approximately $905 million).

According to Reuters, the share sale attracted overwhelming investor interest, with the retail portion being oversubscribed by more than 8,000 times.

Unitree has emerged as one of China's leading robotics companies, gaining widespread attention for its humanoid machines capable of running, dancing, and performing martial arts demonstrations. The company reports that it had produced and delivered approximately 18,000 bipedal humanoid robots across its various models as of July.

While the performance metrics of "Superman" have yet to be independently verified as official records, they highlight the rapid advancements being made in the field of humanoid robotics technology.

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