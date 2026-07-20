Irish Star Explains Why Beating Emmanuel Wanyonyi in London Was a Special Career Milestone

The 33-year-old explained why his latest meeting with Emmanuel Wanyonyi marked a defining moment in his career.

Irish middle-distance runner Mark English has expressed his delight after finally getting the better of world and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

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Competing at the Diamond League meeting in London, English produced a personal best of 1:42.97 to finish second, ending Wanyonyi's run ahead of him in their recent meetings.

American Brandon Miller claimed victory in a personal best 1:42.19, while Great Britain's Max Burgin completed the podium in 1:43.30. Wanyonyi, the reigning world and Olympic champion, finished fourth in 1:43.31.

Mark English: I’m Just Happy to Beat Emmanuel Wanyonyi

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After the race, Mark English said he was delighted to come out ahead of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, describing it as a significant milestone in his career after several previous encounters.

He also expressed satisfaction at breaking into the exclusive 1:42 bracket, saying it reflected the progress he has made this season.

The Irish runner explained that he felt composed and full of confidence over the closing stages of the race, allowing him to finish strongly against a world-class field.

Speaking about his longevity in the sport, Mark English added that he approaches athletics as a continuous learning process, constantly analysing his performances to identify areas that need improvement rather than becoming preoccupied with the athletes he is competing against.

According to English, his focus has always been on refining his own performances and finding solutions to the weaknesses in his races.

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While he was pleased to finish ahead of Wanyonyi on this occasion, he stressed that his priority remains improving every aspect of his running so he can consistently perform at the highest level.

“Honestly, I'm just happy to beat Wanyonyi; it's amazing to get that result and to finally join the 1:42 club. I felt really strong in the last 100m and just felt great out there. I guess I just treat it as a problem, really, and athletics is a problem-solving,” Mark English said.

“It's very hard to help. I was trying to find out how to fix whatever's wrong. That's how I focus on when I'm beating X, Y, or Z. I was happy to beat Emmanuel Wanyonyi today, but it's just about trying to figure out things that are wrong until right back.”

Mark English admitted that running under 1:42 had been a long time in the making, saying the result made years of hard work and perseverance worthwhile.

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He expressed pride in the journey that had brought him to this point, adding that finally delivering such a performance was deeply satisfying.

The 32-year-old also acknowledged that age has forced him to adapt his approach to racing, explaining that he can no longer rely solely on explosive starts as he did earlier in his career. Instead, he has focused on refining other aspects of his race strategy in recent seasons.