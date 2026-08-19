Former Arsenal Captain Named Senegal Coach with Target of Winning AFCON 2027

The France legend will lead the Teranga Lions but he has been given high targets after replacing Pape Thiaw.

Former Arsenal captain and France legend Patrick Vieira has been appointed the new head coach of the Senegal men's national team, a move that sees him manage the country of his birth.

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The 50-year-old, who was born in Dakar before moving to France at age eight, steps in to replace Pape Thiaw. Thiaw was dismissed following Senegal's exit in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) described the appointment as a reflection of its "desire to strengthen its high-level technical staff," adding that Vieira's hiring is "perfectly aligned" with the nation's sporting goals. The specifics of Vieira's contract and his official start date are currently under discussion.

Vieira's first challenge with the Teranga Lions is expected to be next month's qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He takes on the role after parting ways with Serie A club Genoa by mutual consent last November, following a difficult start to the 2025-26 season where he secured only two wins, both in the Coppa Italia.

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His previous season with Genoa was more successful, where he guided the team to a 13th-place finish and secured their top-flight status with eight wins and nine draws from 26 matches.

Plenty of Experience from Playing and Coaching

Vieira brings a wealth of experience from a decorated playing career, during which he won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal, along with trophies at AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Manchester City. After retiring in 2011, he transitioned into management, starting with New York City FC in 2016.

His managerial journey has included stints at Nice, Crystal Palace, and most recently, RC Strasbourg. He led Crystal Palace to a 12th-place Premier League finish and an FA Cup semi-final in the 2021-22 season before his dismissal in March 2023. He left Strasbourg by mutual consent in July 2024.

The new coach inherits a team recently embroiled in controversy. His predecessor, Pape Thiaw, made headlines during the 2025 AFCON final when he led his team off the pitch in protest of a stoppage-time penalty awarded to Morocco.

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Although Senegal returned to the field and eventually won the match in extra time, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) later overturned the result, declaring Morocco the champions. Senegal has since appealed this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a hearing scheduled for October 8.