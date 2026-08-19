AFCON 2027: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Given Lofty Target

The three East African nations will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and they have been told to ensure they are strong for a deep run in the tournament.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have been told to ensure they make a strong impact during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027).

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The three countries will co-host the tournament and Kenya’s ACON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman Nicholas Musonye insists one of the three East African nations must go as far as the semi-final.

“We want our Harambee Stars, Taifa Stars of Tanzania and Cranes of Uganda to be strong,” said Musonye as quoted by The Star.

“Out of the four semi-finals that we are going to have, we must have a team in that semi-final, or two. We want to organise an event and compete to win, not just to participate.”

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Beyond the performance on the pitch, Musonye also wants the tournament to deliver significant business opportunities for East Africans and leave behind a lasting infrastructure legacy.

Business and Tourism Opportunities

"We have huge business opportunities for our people," Musonye stated. "We have developed a structure that we want our people to participate in the procurement process of the activities that we are going to undertake."

He detailed that the LOC will require a broad array of goods and services, creating openings for local enterprises. Merchandising is also expected to provide significant opportunities for traders and the informal sector, often referred to as "Jua Kali."

"We want our people to benefit from this AFCON," he emphasised. "We don't want to have an AFCON, then people go home without anything. We want our businessmen, our mwananchi (citizens), and our Jua Kali to benefit from this event."

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Tourism is another key pillar of the strategy. The LOC is collaborating with Magical Kenya and the Kenya Tourism Board to create attractive travel packages for visitors before, during, and after the tournament.

"We want to take advantage of AFCON to promote tourism in this country and in the region in general," Musonye added.

Infrastructure Boost for Kenya

Musonye also highlighted the tournament's role as a catalyst for improving Kenya's sports infrastructure. He pointed to the ongoing Talanta Sports City project and the renovations at Kasarani and Kipchoge Keino Stadiums as key developments.

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"For a very long time, our infrastructure was wanting. But now we have the main stadium, Talanta," he said. "Our infrastructure is going to be one of the best in Africa. Our teams and our athletes will enjoy these facilities for a long time. This is going to be a legacy we are going to leave behind after AFCON."

Pledging a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, Musonye insisted that all public funds would be managed with strict oversight to ensure a memorable and well-organised tournament.

"No one is going to misbehave with this AFCON. If we detect anyone who is going to misbehave... we'll get him out," he warned. "We want to utilise this money well so that we organise a good tournament."