Gor Mahia Coach Clears the Air on Defender’s Departure - ‘I Don’t Have a Problem with Him’

The Ghanaian coach has revealed the intrigues that led to the exit of the left-back, who has been unsettled at the club since joining in 2025.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has lifted the lid on defender Siraj Mohammed’s exit following his loan move to Tusker FC.

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Siraj was granted his wish to leave the Kenyan champions for rivals Tusker on a season-long loan as he searches for regular playing time.

The former Bandari left-back has struggled to nail down a place in Akonnor’s team since joining in August 2025 and spent the second half of last season on loan at KCB. He rejoined the squad for pre-season and was part of the Gor Mahia team at the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda but soon after the team’s return to Kenya, he asked for a move.

“As we were in Rwanda, Mike [Kibwage], the assistant captain came and told me he needs to talk to me,” Akonnor opened up regarding the circumstances leading to Siraj’s departure.

“Unfortunately, he was not able to talk to me because unfortunately at that time, we had lost our second match and so he realised it was not the right time. We came back to Kenya and in one of our trainings, he came with Siraj with the idea that Siraj wants to go and have playing time and I was surprised,” he went on.

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Akonnor’s Assurances Not Enough

Akonnor says he had plans for the defender and even gave him assurances about playing time but was surprised when he later requested a move away from the club.

“Because here is a guy who in December asked to go on loan because the demands are probably too high for him and all that, and he wants playing time. We allowed him, and he’s come back and I think in his first match in Kagame [Cup], he did well,” the Ghanaian coach stated.

“I even praised him in my first press conference and I have had discussions with him on the way forward, the future, where I have given him the confidence that the chances are high, he will play. Then we are back to Kenya and he comes to tell me he wants to leave, I was surprised.

“I asked him; ‘don’t you want the competition? you will have the chance to play.’ I also had personal discussions with him in Rwanda so when he came again to say he wants to go I was surprised.”

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Gor Coach Denies Issues with Siraj

The Gor Mahia coach states that he was left with no option but to grant Siraj his wish when he made it clear he wanted an exit but denied claims that he has issues with the defender.

“I did not want to give him an answer and the next thing I know there is a letter from Tusker…If a player does not want to stay, he does not have the feeling and idea that he is part of this team and wants to go, why should you stop him?” he posed.

“I have seen a couple of articles that I have a problem with him. I do not have a problem with any player. The demands are high and we want everybody to perform.”