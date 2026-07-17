‘Just to Go and Clap?’ - Ugandan Prime Minister Fumes at Inflated List of Officials to Commonwealth Games [VIDEO]

Team Uganda officials felt the heat when the Prime Minister questioned a list of 30 officials for 55 athletes headed to the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Some things are just unique to Africa and officials jostling for foreign trips is one of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports of officials putting themselves before athletes have been widespread on the continent ahead of major sporting events and Uganda is the latest in the spotlight.

Ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2, Uganda Sports Minister Peter Ogwang was hard-pressed to explain how an inflated list of officials was reached at.

While flagging off Team Uganda to the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was surprised to discover that the 55 athletes were set to be accompanied by 30 officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PM Reads Riot Act Over Big List of Officials

"‘30 Officials for 55 Athletes – For What?’ – PM @NabbanjaRobina2 Tasks Minister Ogwang to Explain Commonwealth Delegation" pic.twitter.com/zbBEKbR2cP — Abel Kitaka (@abelkitaka123) July 16, 2026

“Isn’t this too much? 30 officials! Why?” a surprised Nabbanja said, adding: “No, I am directing the Minister of Sports because we must be vocal as a country isn’t it? 30 officials, just to go and clap?”

With the Commonwealth delegation fully funded by the government, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for prudent use of public resources while directing the Sports Minister to reduce the list of officials and replace them with athletes.

“And you people must be informed that I was given this office by the President and we have a structure. When a Minister is travelling out of the country, I have proof,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This one had not been brought to my attention but I have picked interest. This is too much and I direct that you see how to trim for us to give more input in our athletes instead of officials.”

Team Uganda Eyeing Success in Glasgow

Part of Team Uganda athletes to the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Uganda’s 55-team delegation comprises 34 women and 21 men who will compete in nine of the 10 disciplines in Glasgow. Uganda will be represented in athletics, basketball 3×3, boxing, judo, netball, swimming, para-swimming, para-powerlifting, weightlifting and track cycling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team Uganda is making its 16th appearance at the Games, having won overall 58 medals (19 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze) in their previous 15 editions with athletics and boxing bringing in the bulk of the medals.

This year is likely set to be the same with the athletics team headlined by top names like former Olympics steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai and ex-800m world champion Halimah Nakaayi.