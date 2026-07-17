Keely Hodgkinson Opens Up on Dealing With Haters Ahead of World Record Bid in London

Keely Hodgkinson Opens Up on Dealing With Haters Ahead of World Record Bid in London

Keely Hodgkinson Opens Up on Dealing With Haters Ahead of World Record Bid in London

Keely Hodgkinson has reflected on the challenges of life at the top as she prepares for her highly anticipated world record bid in London.

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is aiming to make 2026 the fastest season of her career, and the British middle-distance star has revealed how she blocks out negativity while pursuing even greater success.

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Speaking in an interview with Runner's World, Keely Hodgkinson reflected on her preparations for the season, the mindset required to compete at the highest level, and why embracing discomfort is essential for anyone chasing greatness.

Despite her remarkable achievements, widespread acclaim and growing social media following, Hodgkinson remains grounded, choosing to stay focused on continuous improvement as she builds her legacy in the sport.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, clocking a personal best over 800m at the Stockholm Diamond League before surprising herself with another lifetime best in the 400m in Rome.

Looking back on those performances, however, Hodgkinson admitted her initial reaction was one of frustration rather than satisfaction. "I think if you’d asked me five seconds after Rome, I probably would’ve punched you in the face!" she said.

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"I stormed off that track so hard. But on reflection, although I was disappointed with the 400m time, I realise I’m still learning the event. I really threw myself in at the deep end against the world’s best, but if you want to learn, you have to put yourself in these uncomfortable positions."

Her 800m race in Stockholm, where she finished second despite running a British record, was a different story. "Although I didn’t win, I was actually quite happy with it," she explained. "I thought I was in low-1:54 shape, and that’s what I ran."

Keely Hodgkinson on Dealing with Haters

However, in the modern world of professional sports, athletes face a constant barrage of public opinion, a reality that middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson has learned to manage with a simple, effective strategy.

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Keely Hodgkinson revealed that she has experienced people’s opinions more this year, following her indoor world record and her ambitious target to break the outdoor world record.

“Lots of people with opinions. And I think the human brain naturally gravitates towards negative ones. I could see five negative ones and 1,000 positive ones, and I’d be like, ‘Who said what!?’ I’ve even had people trying to tell me how to train, but honestly, I just delete. There’s no point getting yourself wound up,” Keely Hodgkinson revealed.

Hodgkinson acknowledges the human tendency to focus on negativity, even when it's vastly outnumbered by positive feedback.

She contrasts today's instant-feedback culture with the experiences of past generations. A recent conversation with Sydney Olympics 400m bronze medallist Katharine Merry highlighted the difference.

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While acknowledging that track and field's profile is smaller than that of football or tennis, she recognises that online criticism is an unavoidable part of modern life.