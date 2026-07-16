Simon Koech Reveals What is Fueling His Desire for Team Kenya Gold at Commonwealth Games

The 22-year-old is confident of winning a steeplechase gold medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games and is encouraged by his performance in Monaco.

Simon Koech, the 2021 World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase bronze medalist, is confident his commanding win at the Monaco Diamond League has perfectly set the stage for his medal pursuit at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 22-year-old delivered a masterful performance last Friday, controlling the race to secure his first Diamond League victory of the season with a time of 8:03.35. He finished well ahead of Japan's Ryuji Miura (8:10.30) and fellow Kenyan Edmund Serem (8:11.15), who is the reigning World U20 champion.

Despite the challenging heat in Monaco, Koech explained that he was determined to push through for the win. "Even though it was so hot, I tried my best to push and win the race," he commented post-race.

However, the steeplechase specialist conceded that the final laps were a true test of his conditioning. "It was not hard work today, but the last two laps were somehow tough," Koech admitted. "The body started to feel some fatigue."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monaco Heroics Gives Koech Hope

Simon Koech is confident of bagging gold at Commonwealth Games. Image: Imago

The victory held extra significance for Koech, as Monaco was the site of his Diamond League debut in 2023. "This place has a special meaning to me," he noted. It was there three years prior that he announced his arrival on the global scene, winning in 8:04.19 ahead of compatriot Abraham Kibiwot and Ethiopia's Abraham Sime.

Koech views his latest triumph as a crucial benchmark for his Commonwealth Games preparations. "This result is good for me because I know where my body is at the moment. Now the main goal is the Commonwealth Games," he affirmed. He will lead Kenya's steeplechase team in Glasgow, joined by Serem and Leonard Bett.

The rising star is focused on further improvement, stating, "I know what I need to improve and to continue the work."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Koech's 2026 season has been a mix of strong performances. He started with a second-place finish at the Kip Keino Classic in April before taking third at the Diamond League meet in Rabat with a time of 7:59.44.