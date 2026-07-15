Lilian Odira Makes Passionate Case for Faith Kipyegon Amid Injury Comeback

Lilian Odira has urged Kenyans to view Faith Kipyegon's recent struggles through the lens of her years of service and sacrifice to the country.

World 800m champion Lilian Odira has expressed confidence that Faith Kipyegon will bounce back stronger following her recent injury setback.

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At the 2026 Prefontaine Classic, Kipyegon battled through a lingering hamstring injury to finish third in a tactical women's mile, crossing the line in 4:17.80.

A week later, she returned to action at the Monaco Diamond League, stepping up to the 3000m and producing another determined performance to finish fourth in 8:24.21.

Although the two outings ended her remarkable long-standing winning streaks, Kipyegon remained positive, describing them as crucial steps in her recovery as she works towards full fitness and a return to her best form.

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Lilian Odira: Faith Kipyegon Has Carried the Burden of This Country

Lilian Odira said Faith Kipyegon has been one of Kenya's most dependable athletes for many years, noting that she has consistently delivered outstanding performances on the international stage from an early stage in her career.

She pointed out that Faith Kipyegon's remarkable medal collection and unwavering commitment to representing the country had earned her a place among Kenya's greatest track athletes.

Lilian Odira expressed disappointment that some fans have become overly critical after only a couple of races, arguing that such reactions overlook the years of dedication, sacrifice and success Faith Kipyegon had given the nation.

According to Lilian Odira, it was unfair for supporters to judge her based on a brief period when she was clearly working her way back from injury.

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Odira added that, as a fellow athlete, she understands the immense physical and emotional demands of elite competition, explaining that athletes often have to juggle personal challenges alongside the pressures of performing at the highest level.

She urged fans to be patient and show greater empathy, stressing that Faith Kipyegon deserves encouragement and support as she focuses on regaining full fitness and returning to her best.

“Faith has carried the burden of this country since, I think, when I was young. She's been running for us, and she's been bringing those golds. I think there is no single medal that Faith has missed. She's been doing exemplary well,” Lilian Odira told NTV.

“And now that it is just two events, we've already forgotten what she's done for our country. I feel so emotional because, as an athlete, I think balancing some things with athletics sometimes is also hard. So, I think our fans should also understand that.”

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Lilian Odira acknowledged that athletes take great pride in representing their country and always strive to deliver their best performances.

However, she noted that supporters are not always aware of the challenges competitors face behind the scenes, explaining that injuries and other setbacks are often kept private rather than being publicly disclosed before every race.

Odira said it was unrealistic to expect athletes to explain every physical problem they encounter during a season, adding that dips in form can sometimes be the result of circumstances beyond their control. Odira urged fans to appreciate that every campaign comes with its own challenges and uncertainties, and that fluctuations in performance are a natural part of elite sport.

She appealed for greater patience and understanding from supporters, stressing that athletes need encouragement during difficult periods just as much as they do when they are winning, as setbacks are an inevitable part of every sporting career.

“Yes, we're fighting for our country, but at some point, maybe I'm battling an injury that I can't come out and take a microphone to everyone and tell them that I'm having an injury. So be prepared that Odira is having an injury this season,” Lilian Odira said.

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