2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Third-Place Play-Off and Final Schedule in East African Time (EAT)

The 2026 World Cup concludes this Sunday with the third-place play-off giving way to the final between Spain and Argentina and here is the schedule for both games.

After over five weeks of thrilling football action, the 2026 World Cup is finally coming to an end and that will not happen before the most coveted trophy in world football is handed out.

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Defending champions Argentina and Spain are the two teams still standing and will contest the final in New York/New Jersey on Sunday July 19 with each country looking to make history.

Argentina, looking for their fourth overall title, which would put them level with Germany and Italy, and one behind bitter rivals Brazil, are seeking to become the third country to successfully defend the World Cup.

History Beckons for Spain and Argentina

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Both Spain and Argentina are on the cusp of history as they contest the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Image: Imago

Only Italy (1934 and 1938) as well as Brazil (1958 and 1962) have won back-to-back World Cups and Argentina would join this exclusive club if Lionel Messi guides them to another title as he did in 2022 and has done so far.

Meanwhile, Spain, who have been flawless so far, will be looking for their second title, which would see them join Uruguay and France as two-time winners, 16 years after winning their first in South Africa during the 2010 edition.

The match is poised to be a thriller, bringing together two contrasting styles, with players who know each other very well from their club duties facing off.

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Match No Team Wants to Play

France will face England in the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off. Image: Imago

However, before that, there is the little matter of the third-place play-off, a match no team likes to play, after heartbreakingly missing a ticket to the final.

This year’s third place will be played between France and England, the two teams who came close but fell short. It is the fourth time France, who lost in the semi-final to Spain, will be playing for third place after beating West Germany in 1958 and Belgium in 1986, having lost to Poland in 1982.

For England, it is bitter after coming five minutes from making it to the final before allowing Argentina to stun them at the death. It will be the third time the Three Lions will be contesting for bronze with their two previous matches ending in defeat; a 2-1 loss to Italy in 1990 before Belgium beat them 2-0 in 2018.

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2026 WORLD CUP THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

Sunday, July 19: (12AM East African time)

France vs England

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens

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2026 WORLD CUP FINAL

Sunday, July 19: (10PM East African time)

Spain vs Argentina