France vs England: Preview, Team News, and Score Prediction as Mbappe and Bellingham Battle for Bronze

France and England meet in the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff as both sides look to finish their campaigns with a bronze medal.

France and England will have one final opportunity to end their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns on a positive note when they meet in Saturday's third-place playoff in Miami.

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Both European heavyweights entered the tournament with hopes of lifting the trophy, but instead find themselves contesting the bronze medal after falling short in the semifinals.

France were beaten 2-0 by Spain, while England surrendered an early lead in a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions Argentina.

France vs England: Preview

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The match carries extra significance for France manager Didier Deschamps, who is set to take charge of Les Bleus for the final time.

After overseeing one of the most successful eras in French football, including the 2018 World Cup triumph and a runner-up finish in 2022, the 57-year-old will be hoping to bow out by guiding his side to a podium finish.

France struggled to impose themselves against Spain in the semifinal as goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro ended their hopes of reaching another World Cup final.

However, Les Bleus have a strong record in third-place matches, having defeated West Germany in 1958 and Belgium in 1986 to claim the bronze medal.

England, meanwhile, are once again left reflecting on another near miss at a major tournament. Thomas Tuchel's side made the perfect start against Argentina through Anthony Gordon before Lionel Messi inspired the defending champions' comeback with assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

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Despite the disappointment of missing out on the final, England still have the chance to secure one of their best-ever World Cup finishes.

The Three Lions have never won a World Cup third-place playoff, suffering defeats to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018.

Recent history also favours France, who have enjoyed the upper hand in meetings between the two nations, including their memorable quarterfinal victory over England at the 2022 World Cup.

France vs England: Team News

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France are expected to be without William Saliba after the Arsenal defender was forced off with a back injury during the semifinal defeat to Spain.

Maxence Lacroix is the leading candidate to replace him in central defence should he fail to recover. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan is expected to continue between the posts despite Brice Samba missing a training session following the semifinal.

England also have defensive concerns after Reece James picked up a muscle injury against Argentina. Jarell Quansah returns from suspension and could come into contention, while Djed Spence may switch flanks depending on Tuchel's selection. Jordan Henderson remains sidelined through injury, but England otherwise have a largely fit squad available.

France vs England: Predicted Line-ups

France: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.

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England: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

France vs England: Prediction

Both sides will be determined to avoid ending the tournament with successive defeats, but France appear slightly better equipped to bounce back.

With greater attacking depth and the added motivation of giving Deschamps a winning farewell, Les Bleus may have enough quality to edge what should be another closely fought encounter.