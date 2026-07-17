Mohammed Bajaber: Harambee Stars Forward Survives as Simba Make Squad Shakeup

The playmaker appears to still have a future at Wekundu wa Msimbazi despite reports linking him with an exit after a tough first campaign.

Kenyan forward Mohammed Bajaber looks to still have a future at Tanzanian giants Simba SC despite a difficult debut season that has seen him linked with an exit.

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Babajer joined Simba from Kenya Police in August 2025 for a deal reported to be worth $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) in transfer fees to the Kenyan side but struggled with injuries for most of the 2025-26 season.

The playmaker linked up with Wekundu wa Msimbazi while nursing an injury and it was not until last December that he made his debut for the club, coming on as a late substitute against Mbeya City, and scoring with his first touch of the ball.

He would get his first start in January but lasted just 12 minutes before another injury that kept him out until February and would earn a return to the Harambee Stars squad for the FIFA Series against Estonia and Grenada in March.

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Mohammed Bajaber (R) and Simba coach Steve Barker.

However, despite being fully fit, Simba still did not utilise him and has had to endure a frustrating time at the club as South African coach Steve Barker preferred other options ahead of him even after he displayed his qualities for Harambee Stars with two goals against Lesotho in June.

What Does the Future Hold for Bajaber?

That led to speculation that Bajaber and Simba are set to part ways and while that could still be a possibility, the latest squad shakeup at the Dar es Salaam-based club suggests the Kenyan star is still part of the plans.

This is after Simba released seven players following the conclusion of the season when they finished second and won two domestic cups.

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𝐀𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐈 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐀.



👋 Chamou Karaboue.

👋 Naby Camara.

👋 Edwin Balua.

👋 Joshua Mutale.

👋 Awesu Awesu.

👋 Omari Omari.

👋 Moussa Camara.



Taarifa kamili inapatikana kwenye Simba App. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/jPBPVIRAdR — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) July 16, 2026

Simba confirmed the departures of Zambian forward Joshua Mutale, defender Chamou Karaboue, goalkeeper Moussa Camara, Guinean midfielders Naby Camara, Edwin Balua and Awesu Awesu as well as striker Omari Omari.