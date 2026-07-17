Olympic Champion Noah Lyles Set For Unique Showdown With John Cena

Olympic champion Noah Lyles and John Cena are set to headline one of the biggest attractions at Fanatics Fest in a unique crossover event.

WWE icon John Cena is set to return to the spotlight in a different kind of competition after reports emerged that he will face Olympic champion Noah Lyles during this year's Fanatics Games at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

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Although Cena officially retired from in-ring competition late last year, the 17-time world champion remains one of WWE's biggest attractions and is expected to headline one of the festival's most anticipated crossover events.

According to WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, the featured WWE matchup at Fanatics Games will see John Cena square off against the four-time world 200m champion.

“WrestleVotes Radio has learned that the featured WWE matchup at Fanatics Games is expected to pit John Cena against Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles,” the statement said.

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Noah Lyles vs John Cena: A Battle of Athleticism

Fans expecting a traditional WWE contest will have to adjust their expectations. Instead of stepping into the ring, Cena and Lyles are expected to compete in a series of athletic challenges that form part of the Fanatics Games, an event that brings together stars from professional wrestling, the NFL, NBA, MLB and other major sports for a variety of skill-based competitions.

While the exact format has yet to be revealed, the clash promises to showcase two elite athletes from completely different worlds.

Noah Lyles Continues to Embrace Crossover Events

Noah Lyles has built a reputation for doing far more than dominating on the track. The Olympic 100m champion has become one of athletics' biggest personalities, regularly engaging with fans across social media, appearing on podcasts and collaborating with celebrities from outside the sport.

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In 2024, he grabbed headlines after taking on YouTube sensation IShowSpeed in a highly publicised sprint challenge, an event that attracted millions of online views and further cemented his status as one of track and field's most marketable stars.

His appearance alongside Cena continues that trend, bringing athletics to a broader audience through one of the biggest sports and entertainment festivals in the United States.

Cena Remains a Major WWE Attraction

Even though his days as a full-time competitor are over, Cena continues to play an important role within WWE.

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The company has kept the veteran under contract, allowing him to remain involved in major events and promotional appearances despite retiring from active wrestling.

His participation in Fanatics Fest reflects WWE's commitment to keeping one of its greatest-ever superstars visible, even after stepping away from regular competition.

Injury Forces Changes to WWE's Fanatics Fest plans

Cena's matchup is not the only WWE attraction that had been lined up for the event. A crossover contest involving WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski was originally scheduled but has since been scrapped following Ripley's injury.

Despite the setback, Ripley is still expected to travel to New York and honour her other commitments throughout the weekend.

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Cena's involvement at Fanatics Fest is unlikely to be his last major WWE appearance. Reports have also linked the company with plans to launch the inaugural John Cena Classic before the end of 2026, with the wrestling legend expected to play a central role in the event.