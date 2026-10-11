Harambee Stars Striker Makes Honest Admission About Benni McCarthy Amid AFCON 2027 Comments

The Harambee Stars forward has opened up about his experience under Benni McCarthy, revealing why the Kenyan coach has earned his respect both on and off the pitch.

Carlisle United forward Micah Obiero has praised Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy for his mentorship, support and understanding, describing the former Premier League striker as an important figure in his international career.

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Speaking to Carlisle United in an interview, Micah Obiero reflected on his recent experience representing Kenya, his growing partnership with McCarthy and his determination to make an impact for both club and country.

“He's really good, to be fair,” Obiero said of his national team boss. “Being a striker as well, he gives me pointers and he's a good mentor to have. He looks after the players. He was very, very good with me leaving early. He was very helpful in that and understanding of it.”

The forward's comments highlighted the positive relationship between the Harambee Stars coach and his players, as well as the cooperation that allowed him to return to England in time for Carlisle United's crucial fixture against Aldershot Town.

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Micah Obiero Reflects on His Harambee Stars Experience

Micah Obiero described representing Kenya as a dream come true after completing his international duties during the recent window, when the Harambee Stars faced Eritrea and Guinea under McCarthy's guidance.

Despite mixed results for Kenya, the Carlisle United attacker said the opportunity to represent his country and play in front of passionate home supporters was an unforgettable experience.

“It was a really enjoyable experience,” Obiero said. “I think we played well in the games, even though the results weren't what we wanted. I really enjoyed the experience playing in front of thousands of my people and carrying the badge on my chest. It was good.”

Having made his breakthrough onto the international stage earlier this year, the forward admitted that his rapid rise still feels surreal.

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“Every time I get it, it's a bit of a shock,” he admitted. “If you asked me a couple of years ago if I was going to play for Kenya, I wouldn't have believed you.”

Playing for Kenya Alongside His Brother Zech

The Harambee Stars striker’s international journey has also carried special significance for his family, with his brother Zech having earned a place in the Kenya national team setup.

Although injury ruled Zech out of the most recent squad, the brothers shared camp in June and remain hopeful of playing together in the same lineup in the future.

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“When we're in the same team, it's always an honour,” Micah Obiero explained. “Our family is always proud to have two brothers in the same national team. It's always good. I've got family out there as well. They came to watch the game when we played at home in Kenya, so I'm always taken back by it.”

He added: “He made his debut a bit earlier than me, but I'm just proud of him. When we do well, it's a testament to the family as a whole as well. I was hoping against Lesotho maybe we'd come on together, but that didn't happen. Maybe in the near future.”

Benni McCarthy's Understanding Helps Obiero Return to Carlisle

The cooperation between the national team and Carlisle United proved crucial in ensuring Obiero was available for the club's trip to Aldershot Town.

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Carlisle Sporting Director Marc Tierney liaised directly with McCarthy to arrange the forward's early release from international duty, allowing him to make the long journey back to England.

“Micah is proud to represent Kenya, and we fully support his international ambitions,” Tierney stated. “I spoke directly with Benni about getting him back in time for Aldershot, and I’d like to thank him for his understanding and cooperation. Micah was determined to be available for us. To make that journey, join up with the squad and then come on and score says a lot about his commitment to the club.”

Obiero had featured for 45 minutes against Guinea on Thursday before flying via Paris and arriving in London around midday on Friday.

Following discussions with Carlisle manager Rob Elliot, he rested before joining the matchday squad for Saturday's encounter at the EBB Stadium.

Introduced from the bench late in the match, the forward made an immediate impact, scoring his first away goal for Carlisle despite the physical demands of international travel.

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“I still felt a bit tired because I played a game on Thursday,” Obiero noted. “They have a belief in me as well. That's why they brought me to the club. I also like to repay that favour by showing how committed I am to the cause and to what we have going on here. I just tried my best with what I had, with the strength that I had, to master something for the game.”

Late Goal Caps a Rewarding Week for Obiero

Obiero's decisive contribution helped Carlisle United secure an important victory after the opposition threatened to make the contest more difficult with a goal from distance.

Having already established control of the fixture, Carlisle needed a late response after Aldershot pulled one back with an impressive effort from the edge of the area.

Obiero delivered the decisive blow in the closing minutes, putting the result beyond doubt and capping a demanding week with a memorable moment.

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"It was a great feeling, particularly given the flow of the game," Obiero noted. "They managed to pull a goal back with a solid strike from distance, so getting that late goal really sealed the result for us."

Obiero's steady progress at Carlisle United has attracted considerable attention in Kenya, where supporters have followed his performances with growing enthusiasm.

His appearances in front of passionate home crowds of around 25,000 have helped raise his profile, while the support has extended to social media, with Kenyan fans increasingly backing Carlisle United because of the forward's involvement.

"The passion from the fans in Kenya is incredible," he said. "Whenever a Kenyan moves to a new club, the supporters back home instantly adopt that team. I really appreciate the encouragement they show; it makes a huge difference."

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