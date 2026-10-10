Kenya's Junior Stars Face Early Elimination After Defeat to Tanzania in U17 AFCON Qualifiers

The Kenyan youngsters had it rough against their neighbours as they had no answer during their opening match in Kigali.

Kenya's Junior Stars find themselves in a precarious position in the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) CECAFA regional qualifiers following a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Tanzania at Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda on Saturday.

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Goals in either half from Didmas Shida Athanas and Geoffrey Nkuba sealed all three points for the defending regional champions, propelling the Serengeti Boys to the summit of Group C and leaving Kenya in urgent need of a commanding victory in their final group fixture.

Kenya started on the front foot, aiming to snap a frustrating winless run against their regional rivals. Midfielder Yusif Mohammed had the game’s first clear opening ten minutes in, but he sent his shot over the crossbar after being teed up by Morgan Omondi.

Tanzania gradually grew into the contest. Renny Matatizo set up Shida with a dangerous ball into the box, though the forward could not keep his close-range effort on target. The Serengeti Boys continued to press as Moses Maduka volleyed inches wide following a neat interchange with Barua Hamis.

Kenya threatened at the other end through Nicholas Ocholla and Myron Malcom, but their lack of cutting edge proved costly. Against the run of play, Shida broke the deadlock by skipping past his markers and coolly slotting past the goalkeeper to put Tanzania ahead.

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The Serengeti Boys nearly doubled their advantage before the interval. Sadam Husein watched his shot shave the upright, and Farajila Moshi missed a golden opportunity when he failed to connect cleanly with Shida's cross, allowing Kenya to head into the break trailing by only one.

Nkuba Puts the Game Beyond Reach

Tanzania maintained their momentum after the restart and tightened their grip on the match in the 57th minute. Nkuba pounced on an unconvincing clearance inside the penalty area, quickly directing the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, Kenya committed players forward. Carillus Omware squandered a promising opportunity from a Mohammed delivery with twenty minutes remaining, while Tanzania continued to look sharp on the counter, with Moshi firing wide on a breakaway.

Junior Stars defender Moses Ocholla came closest to pulling a goal back ten minutes from time, rising highest to meet Alvin Midimo’s cross, but his header drifted off target.

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