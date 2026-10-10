Job Ochieng: Harambee Stars Winger Eyes Another Deportivo Masterclass for Real Sociedad

The Kenyan forward came up trumps the last time he played against Deportivo La Coruna and he will be looking to strike again in La Liga on Sunday.

Real Sociedad return to competitive action this Sunday with an afternoon fixture against Deportivo de La Coruna at Anoeta and Kenyan winger Job Ochieng is once again in line to play a significant role for Pellegrino Matarazzo's side.

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The Galician outfit holds positive memories for the 23-year-old forward. On 1 March 2026, while still featuring for Real Sociedad B in the Segunda División, Ochieng turned in an exceptional performance against Deportivo at Anoeta.

In a thrilling clash that ultimately ended in a 3-2 defeat for the reserves, the Nairobi native set up teammate Astiazaran's opener after striking the woodwork, before later capitalising on a defensive turnover to make it 2-1.

Ochieng’s Meteoric Rise at Sociedad

That display formed part of a blistering run of form that yielded six goals in just five appearances for the reserve squad.

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Those standout performances earned him a permanent promotion to the senior squad this season, where he has swiftly made an impression.

In four senior outings totaling 235 minutes, Ochieng has already registered one goal and three assists. Matarazzo has handed him three starts—including a testing assignment at the Santiago Bernabéu—with the winger delivering a goal and an assist in his only full 90-minute appearance against Elche, followed by a brace of assists at Mestalla just prior to the international window.