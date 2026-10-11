Harambee Stars Midfielder Injured as Yanga Await Verdict After Simba Derby Defeat

Young Africans SC are awaiting an injury update on their Harambee Stars midfielder after his early exit in the Kariakoo Derby defeat to Simba SC raised concerns over his availability for upcoming matches.

Simba SC claimed the ultimate bragging rights in a dramatic Kariakoo Derby on Sunday, mounting a spirited second-half comeback to defeat defending Tanzanian Premier League champions Young Africans SC 2-1 at Uhuru Stadium, in a match that saw Harambee Stars midfielder Duke Abuya suffer an injury scare.

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Yanga made a dream start to East Africa's flagship football fixture, taking the lead in just the fifth minute when Peter Shalulile broke the deadlock to hand the visitors early control.

The reigning champions maintained an aggressive tempo through the opening stages, putting the hosts on the back foot as they searched for a second goal.

However, their momentum was disrupted midway through the first half when Abuya, who had earned a starting berth in midfield, sustained an injury.

Duke Abuya Stretchered Off After First-Half Injury

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Head coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s tactical plans suffered a severe blow after only 25 minutes when Harambee Stars playmaker Abuya was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

The former Kenya Police midfielder was replaced by Fred Ngoma, with the injury raising concerns over the Kenyan international's fitness.

The unexpected substitution disrupted Yanga's rhythm, and Simba gradually seized the initiative as the hosts looked to turn the contest around.

Simba SC Complete Comeback With Two Quick Goals

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Simba's persistence paid off in the 67th minute when Neo Maema produced an equaliser to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Energised by the breakthrough, Simba completed the turnaround just four minutes later as Ellie Mpanzu converted from close range inside the six-yard box to send the home support into raptures.

Yanga pushed forward in search of a late equaliser, but Simba's defence stood firm to see out the remainder of the contest and secure all three points.

The victory keeps Simba unbeaten and propels them to the summit of the Tanzanian Premier League standings on 21 points.

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Meanwhile, Yanga suffered their first domestic defeat of the campaign under Mngqithi, dropping into second place with 18 points, three behind their bitter rivals.

The result gives Simba a significant boost in the early title race, while Yanga must regroup after surrendering their lead in one of the season's most eagerly anticipated fixtures.

Yanga Await Duke Abuya Injury Update Ahead of TRA United Clash

Yanga now face an anxious wait to establish the severity of Abuya's injury, with the defending champions hopeful that the Harambee Stars midfielder will recover swiftly.

His availability could prove important as the club continues its pursuit of a record-extending 33rd league title.

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