Harambee Stars Striker Reveals Torturous Trip to Guinea Before Defeat in AFCON 2027 Qualifier

The striker has shared the challenging journey the team had to go through to get to Guinea, laying bare the difficulties of travelling around Africa.

Harambee Stars striker Micah Obiero has opened up on the team’s hectic trip to Guinea for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last week.

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Kenya lost 1-0 to Guinea thanks to Serhou Guirassy’s first half goal last Thursday and Obiero was among those named in the starting XI by head coach Benni McCarthy.

The striker had a couple of opportunities that went to waste with Harambee Stars putting up a brave display but with no end product in the final third.

While not blaming the defeat on their travel schedule, Obiero recounted how torturous the journey was for the whole team and him personally, given he had to depart immediately after the game for England.

Obiero Recounts Tough Trip to Guinea

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“It was Monday when we trained and then we had a flight at 3am the next night so we left around midnight from the hotel and this was to get to Guinea,” Obiero revealed while speaking to his English club Carlisle United’s media team.

“So we had to go to Ethiopia first and that took us about two hours and that was about 3am and then there was a layover of about five-six hours.

“So we had to stop off in Ivory Coast and then go to Guinea. By the time we got to Guinea, it was about 6pm or 7pm and then we had to train the next day and then the game was Thursday against Guinea.”

It is not certain if the long journey had an impact on the team’s performance but for Obiero, it was a tough week that ended in delight.

Happy Ending After Long Journey

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The striker played the first half against Guinea before embarking on a trip back to the United Kingdom to link up with his club who were playing away to Aldershot on Saturday.

“I played 45 minutes and then I had a flight the same day at midnight and I got into London about noon-1pm and that is why I talked to the gaffer [Carlisle United coach Rob Elliot] and Louis and just said; ‘I think it is best for me to get some sleep’ and then the game obviously was the next day and that is when I travelled to Aldershot,” he further stated.