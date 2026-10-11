Eliud Kipchoge Makes History in Melbourne With Stunning Marathon Victory

Eliud Kipchoge delivered a memorable performance at the Melbourne Marathon, marking a major moment in his legendary career while continuing his global running tour for charity.

Eliud Kipchoge has ended his three-year marathon drought in style, cruising to a commanding victory and setting a new course record (2:09:10) at the Melbourne Marathon.

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The masterclass performance down under sent shockwaves of excitement through the global running community as the legendary Kenyan distance runner reaffirmed his unmatched status in the sport.

A Historic Return to the Winner's Circle

Delivering a tactical masterclass on the streets of Melbourne, Kipchoge controlled the pace from the onset before pulling clear of the chasing pack.

His stellar run not only secured his first marathon title in three years but also shaved precious seconds off the previous event benchmark, cementing a sensational new course record of 2:09:10 at the historic finish line.

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Reflecting on the milestone victory, Kipchoge said: "Today was such a special day, not only running my third World Tour, but also winning a new race record. It makes me proud to run with the younger generation and inspire the running community in Melbourne.

“Today was about more than sport. It was about the city's energy, the huge support along the race route, running alongside so many other runners, and a stunning finish at the MCG. No words can describe that feeling. Thank you, Melbourne."

7 Continents for Charity: Running with a Purpose

Beyond the accolades and record-breaking times, the triumph in Australia represents another milestone in the icon's philanthropic mission.

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The Kenyan legend continues his inspiring 7-continent World Tour for charity, using his global platform to advocate for education, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment through sports.