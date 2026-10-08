Mohammed Bajaber Sidesteps Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards for Ambitious Kenyan Club

The Harambee Stars forward has opted for a fresh challenge in the FKF Premier League after his nightmare spell in Tanzania.

Harambee Stars playmaker Mohammed Bajaber is reportedly set to sign a for a Kenyan club following his departure from Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

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Bajaber has been a free agent since being released by Simba in July, attracting the interest of a number of clubs in Kenya.

According to K24 Digital, the former Kenya Police star has now agreed to join ambitious Nairobi United just in time ahead of the 2026-27 FKF Premier League season which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

Naibois beat competition from other clubs with reports in August claiming his ex-team Police were among those interested in signing him.

Fit and Ready for Premier League Opener

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The former Nairobi City Stars forward has shaken off the fitness issues that messed up his dream move to Simba as he was part of the Harambee Stars squad that played against Eritrea and Guinea in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as the friendly match away to Rwanda.

That puts him in prime position to hit the ground running for the Patrick Aussems-coached Nairobi United, who made a host of quality signings during the transfer window.

Mohammed Bajaber. Image: FKF Media

Bajaber endured a torrid year since making the switch to Simba as what seemed like a big step in his career ended up to be a major nightmare, largely due to injuries.

From Dream Move to Nightmare Spell

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The playmaker joined Simba with a big reputation but at the time, he was nursing an injury which took longer to heal, and he had to wait until December 2025 to make his debut.

It was a dream start as having come on with six minutes to go, Bajaber scored with his first touch and it was hoped that he would kick on from there.

However, he would sit on the bench in the next game and miss out on a second one in a row before he made his first start on January 18. Bajaber lasted just 12 minutes before suffering a fresh injury which ruled him out for nearly two months.